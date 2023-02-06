The State of Online Wagering in Maryland!

Online sports wagering went online in the Free State in late November 2022, nearly two years after Maryland voters ruled to legalize it in a landslide. It took time for the will of the people to come to fruition, although mobile betting became possible just in time for the first four months of the year, always some of the busiest for sports wagering. The high ratings of the NFL Playoffs and the pandemonium of March Madness offer two of the best events for potential wagerers with upsets galore and a bevy of bets to choose from.

While the Ravens couldn’t make it far in the playoffs with 2019 league MVP Lamar Jackson sidelined with a knee injury, the state of Maryland still has an exciting opportunity ahead of them.

ESPN currently projects the Maryland Terrapins’ men’s basketball team to make the NCAA tournament as an eighth seed. Maryland’s DraftKings promo code lists the Terrapins as having the twenty-first-best odds at cutting down the nets in Houston this April at +12000, odds they share with four other teams.

In addition to DraftKings, current sportsbooks operating in Maryland are Caesar’s, BetMGM, FanDuel, PointsBet, BetRivers, and Barstool. More sportsbooks are set to join the fray soon. As of February 1, the Maryland Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) approved the qualifications of three brick-and-mortar betting facilities and two new online betting platforms, Super Book and Crab Sports.

The new platforms won’t be able to take advantage of the betting frenzy that is the Super Bowl, however, as the commission won’t review them for licensure until February 15, three days after Super Bowl Sunday.

What Took So Long?

Alan Mena of Action Network reported that this was because the state initially tried to provide opportunities for minority and female-owned businesses to get a stake in the lucrative industry.

“The ballot referendum approved by Maryland voters in November 2020 required the [SWARC] to study market-inclusion opportunities for minority- and female-owned businesses,” Mena said.

Maryland failed to provide training opportunities for said groups, and the state legislature ended up axing the stipulation two months after the rest of the bill passed.

After a review that took more than a year, the state decided to compromise by demanding that brick-and-mortar businesses applying for licensing as a sportsbook had to have at least 5% of their own made up of “individuals with PNW (personal net worth) no more than $1.847 million” to make it so that sports wagering didn’t just make the rich get even richer.

The state also stipulated that applicants must create a plan to ensure they were considering questions of diversity in their business operations, and have it approved by Maryland’s Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) before getting their license.

Brick-and-mortar facilities only pull in a fraction of betting revenue in the state. However, it’s tough to beat the proposition of gambling from the comfort of your own home: of the $497 million in wagers staked in December, $478 million came from online platforms.

Despite the delays by fumbling state politicians, Maryland’s online betting platforms took off without a hitch.

Maryland bettors wagered nearly $500 million in their first full month of bets, and that number is expected to skyrocket as the platform continues to grow, especially with the Super Bowl barely a week away.

A Look at the Taxes

At 15 percent, Maryland has one of the nation’s lowest Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) tax rates. Because of this legislators have tempered their expectations for the amount of funding legalization will bring to the state. The day sportsbooks went live, Governor Hogan projected that the state would bring in $30 million in tax revenue in the first year of operation, forecasting that the value would triple to nearly $100 million by 2027.

Because gambling can get a bad rep, officials in Maryland and other states have made sure to direct the tax coffers they fill to a good cause. When brick-and-mortar sportsbooks first opened in November 2021, all of the tax revenue generated was slated for the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future fund, a 2019 initiative to provide a “world-class education” to Pre-K, primary, and secondary school children.

Maryland’s tax laws are far less stringent than neighboring Delaware (50%) and Pennsylvania (36%), so they could get a shot in the arm from out-of-state wagerers crossing into Maryland as well.

Making a trip across state lines isn’t worth it for the vast majority of bettors: however, high-profile wagerers like Houston’s Mattress Mack frequently travel across state lines to get the best odds (and tax margins) possible on seven-figure bets.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

