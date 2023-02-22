The Anne Arundel County Department of Health Wants to Help You Quit Vaping and Smoking

Are you thinking about quitting smoking or vaping? Choose to quit in 2023! The Learn To Live program at the Anne Arundel County Department of Health offers free self-help information to assist adults in quitting.

Cigarette smoking and secondhand smoke exposure are the leading preventable causes of death. In Anne Arundel County, MD, one in six adults smokes, and lung cancer is the County’s leading cancer killer.

Get FREE Help to Quit Smoking.

Download or order a FREE Quit Smoking Kit, attend a FREE class, or call the Learn To Live Line at 410.222.7979 to get started today.

● Quit-Smoking Kit (available in English and Spanish): Provides adults with steps for quitting and staying smoke-free. To request a kit, call the Learn To Live Line at 410-222-7979 or the Spanish Language Line at 410-222-4479. Kits can also be ordered or downloaded at www.MyQuitKit.org.

The Department of Health, in partnership with community healthcare providers, sponsors free quit-smoking classes for adults who live, work or attend school in the county. The classes include counseling and may offer patches, gum or other FDA-approved nicotine replacement therapy. Pre- registration is required. The following local health care providers offer the quit-smoking classes:

● Anne Arundel Community College, Health and Wellness Center, 101 College Parkway, Arnold. Call 410-777-2480 or visit www.aacc.edu. (Search tobacco cessation.)

● Anne Arundel Medical Center, 2000 Medical Parkway, Belcher Pavilion, Annapolis. Call 443-481-5555 or 443-481-5366, or visit www.aahs.org/events.

● Bay Community Health (Formerly Owensville Primary Care), 134 Owensville Road, West River. Call 443-607-1432 or 410-867-4700,. or visit www.baycommunityhealth.org.

● University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, 301 Hospital Drive, Glen Burnie. Call 410-553-8103 or visit www.umbwmc.org/healthyliving.

For more information about smoking and vaping prevention and cessation and about cancer prevention, visit www.LearnToLiveHealthy.org or call 410-222-7979.

