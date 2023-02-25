February 25, 2023
Tab Benoit and Liliac Both Returning to Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Vanessa Collier

Friday, May 5

8pm | $25

The Quebe Sisters

Wednesday, May 10

8pm | $22.50

Over The Rhine

Friday, June 9

8pm | $35

Liliac

Friday, July 7

8pm | $29.50

Tab Benoit

Friday & Saturday, July 21 & 22

8pm | $47.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:  

02/25 Crash Test Dummies w. Carleton Stone 

02/26 Yarn

02/28 Alan Doyle w. Chris Trapper

03/01 Vanessa Carlton w. Daphne Eckman

03/02 The Linda Ronstadt Experience

03/03 The Weight Band

03/04 In Gratitude: A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire

03/05 1964 The Tribute

03/06 Robert Cray Band

03/07 John Lodge

03/08 Chadwick Stokes (of Dispatch) & The Pintos w. Senseless Optimism

03/09 Beth Nielsen Chapman

03/10 Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents Thom & Coley w. Scott Kurt

03/11 Paula Poundstone

03/12 Krasno / Moore Project (of Lettuce, Soulive, Galactic fame)

03/17 Al Stewart w/ His Band The Empty Pockets

03/18 The English Beat

03/19 Accent (All Ages Matinee)

03/19 Wishbone Ash

03/20 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of U2

03/21 John McEuen & The Circle Band

03/23 Quinn Sullivan & Veronica Lewis

03/24 Gerald Albright

03/25 Dustbowl Revival (All Ages Matinee)

03/25 Hey Nineteen: A Tribute to Steely Dan

03/26 That 70s Party with SuperFlyDisco

03/28 Marcia Ball & Tinsley Ellis: Acoustic Songs & Stories

03/29 Riki Rachtman: One Foot In The Gutter

03/30 Sophie B. Hawkins

03/31 Patrick Lamb & Brian Simpson

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

