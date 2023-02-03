February 3, 2023
Student Kudos: SPHS Students Help Benefit Children at Johns Hopkins

A group of Severna Park High School students, led by Kyle Jobmann and Max Rossmark, raised money and collected donations to benefit kids with cancer by partnering with the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center. The Severna Park Leadership Institute allowed students to partner with an organization of their choice as their capstone project to raise money, attend events, and collect donations. 

The Johns Hopkins Children’s Center aims to ease children’s stay while at the hospital. Kyle and Max collaborated with the hospital after Kyle’s experience with the staff at the Children’s Center during his stay at the hospital. They provide the kids with games, activities, and Xbox consoles that the kids can use during their stay.

The students raised a total of $690 in monetary donations, which helped to contribute to the purchase of 20 toys from a Christmas list provided by the hospital. Parents of the children staying over the holidays were able to go and chose some of the toys donated from that list. The boys also collected over $150 worth of toys that children can use in the Children’s Center while visiting.

