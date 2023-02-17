February 17, 2023
Annapolis, US 54 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Seeds
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Bella: The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week SCREENING: Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game DRILL: NSA Annapolis Simulates Mass Casualty at Health Clinic Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park: 2023 Winter Lecture Series 6 Strategies For Maintaining Your Truck In Extreme Weather Conditions
Life In The Area

SCREENING: Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game

Continuing their screenings of notable films, the Annapolis Film Society and the Annapolis Film Festival will be bringing Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game to the Bowen Theater at Maryland Hall on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tickets are available now!

This is the story of an unsettled writer with a fantastic mustache, Roger Sharpe, finds solace and confidence in the one thing he has mastered: pinball. When a police raid destroys the only machines he can find in 1970s New York City, he learns the game is illegal. Roger reluctantly joins forces with the Music and Amusement Association to overturn the ban while falling in love with Ellen, an artist and single mother. Roger’s path to save pinball ultimately rescues him. He and Ellen overcome their pasts and take a shot at love. Roger learns what it means to take a chance—and that commitment is the most rewarding gamble of all. This is based on a true story.

Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game was the Audience Choice and IFJA Directorial Debut Award at the Heartland Film Festival.

Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game is as fresh and confident a film as you will see. With bags of charm throughout, there is so much to love that you have a massive smile planted on your face.

Scott Gilliland, Upcoming On Screen

Tickets are available right now for this screening in the Bowen Theater at the Goldstein-Cunitz Center for Film & New Media at Maryland Hall. The doors will open at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, February 22nd, with the film beginning at 7:00 pm. If seats are available, there will be a cash-only ($15) option at the door.

Previous Article

DRILL: NSA Annapolis Simulates Mass Casualty at Health Clinic

 Next Article

Bella: The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week
John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

Quit Kit 23

Quit Kit 23

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

AOR 2023-1

AOR 2023-1

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

AFSB 15-30 Rates

AFSB 15-30 Rates

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu