SCREENING: Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game

Continuing their screenings of notable films, the Annapolis Film Society and the Annapolis Film Festival will be bringing Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game to the Bowen Theater at Maryland Hall on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tickets are available now!

This is the story of an unsettled writer with a fantastic mustache, Roger Sharpe, finds solace and confidence in the one thing he has mastered: pinball. When a police raid destroys the only machines he can find in 1970s New York City, he learns the game is illegal. Roger reluctantly joins forces with the Music and Amusement Association to overturn the ban while falling in love with Ellen, an artist and single mother. Roger’s path to save pinball ultimately rescues him. He and Ellen overcome their pasts and take a shot at love. Roger learns what it means to take a chance—and that commitment is the most rewarding gamble of all. This is based on a true story.

Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game was the Audience Choice and IFJA Directorial Debut Award at the Heartland Film Festival.

Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game is as fresh and confident a film as you will see. With bags of charm throughout, there is so much to love that you have a massive smile planted on your face. Scott Gilliland, Upcoming On Screen

Tickets are available right now for this screening in the Bowen Theater at the Goldstein-Cunitz Center for Film & New Media at Maryland Hall. The doors will open at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, February 22nd, with the film beginning at 7:00 pm. If seats are available, there will be a cash-only ($15) option at the door.

