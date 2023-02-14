February 13, 2023
Annapolis, US 49 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Seeds
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Annapolis Launches All-In-One Dashboard Save Maryland State Sales Tax On EnergyStar Appliances This Weekend CYSO To Perform at Regional Jazz Fest and Music Conference 5 Benefits of Studying Politics  February is Heart Health Month. Do You #DareToCARE?
Life In The Area

Save Maryland State Sales Tax On EnergyStar Appliances This Weekend

If you are looking to replace an old appliance, Comptroller Brooke Lierman reminds Marylanders that there’s no better time than Shop Maryland Energy Weekend – February 18  through 20   ̶  to take advantage of great deals, including exemption of the state’s sales tax on qualifying ENERGY STAR appliances.

During Presidents’ Day weekend, the following appliances bearing the ENERGY STAR label, purchased in-store or online, will be exempt from the state’s six percent sales tax:

  • air conditioners
  • washers and dryers
  • standard-size refrigerators
  • furnaces
  • heat pumps
  • boilers
  • compact fluorescent light bulbs
  • dehumidifiers
  • programmable thermostats
  • solar water heaters are tax-exempt year-round.

“Replacing an outdated appliance during Shop Maryland Energy Weekend with one that runs better and is more energy efficient, whether it’s used or new,  will save you money  ̶  both at the time of purchase and over its useful life,” Comptroller Lierman said. “Many manufacturers, retailers and utility companies will also be offering hundreds of dollars of additional savings during this weekend. And for Maryland families looking for another reason to buy, owning ENERGY STAR appliances will help bring down the cost of those monthly energy bills.”

“We’re looking forward to another Shop Maryland Energy Weekend, where residents can reduce their energy consumption and receive cost benefits with their purchase of energy efficient products,” said Paul G. Pinsky, Director of the Maryland Energy Administration. With programs like these, sales tax exemption for the sale of solar energy equipment and our own Clean Energy Rebates, our state continues to work toward progress in meeting our clean energy goals by making these technologies more affordable.”

The Comptroller encourages Marylanders to make their purchases at locally-owned retailers that count on these sales during an otherwise slow time of year. To receive the ENERGY STAR label, a product must meet strict standards for energy efficiency set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. For more information about the ENERGY STAR label and to view eligible products, visit energystar.gov

The tax-free weekend for energy-efficient appliances began in 2011 and its impact has grown ever since. It’s estimated the while the state loses $800,000 in direct tax revenue on the purchase of ENERGY STAR products, additional sales on other taxable products generates unanticipated tax dollars while the environmental impact carries long-term financial benefits.

Previous Article

CYSO To Perform at Regional Jazz Fest and Music Conference

 Next Article

Annapolis Launches All-In-One Dashboard
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

Quit Kit 23

Quit Kit 23

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

AOR 2023-1

AOR 2023-1

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

AFSB 15-30 Rates

AFSB 15-30 Rates

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu