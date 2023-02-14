Save Maryland State Sales Tax On EnergyStar Appliances This Weekend

If you are looking to replace an old appliance, Comptroller Brooke Lierman reminds Marylanders that there’s no better time than Shop Maryland Energy Weekend – February 18 through 20 ̶ to take advantage of great deals, including exemption of the state’s sales tax on qualifying ENERGY STAR appliances.

During Presidents’ Day weekend, the following appliances bearing the ENERGY STAR label, purchased in-store or online, will be exempt from the state’s six percent sales tax:

air conditioners

washers and dryers

standard-size refrigerators

furnaces

heat pumps

boilers

compact fluorescent light bulbs

dehumidifiers

programmable thermostats

solar water heaters are tax-exempt year-round.

“Replacing an outdated appliance during Shop Maryland Energy Weekend with one that runs better and is more energy efficient, whether it’s used or new, will save you money ̶ both at the time of purchase and over its useful life,” Comptroller Lierman said. “Many manufacturers, retailers and utility companies will also be offering hundreds of dollars of additional savings during this weekend. And for Maryland families looking for another reason to buy, owning ENERGY STAR appliances will help bring down the cost of those monthly energy bills.”

“We’re looking forward to another Shop Maryland Energy Weekend, where residents can reduce their energy consumption and receive cost benefits with their purchase of energy efficient products,” said Paul G. Pinsky, Director of the Maryland Energy Administration. With programs like these, sales tax exemption for the sale of solar energy equipment and our own Clean Energy Rebates, our state continues to work toward progress in meeting our clean energy goals by making these technologies more affordable.”

The Comptroller encourages Marylanders to make their purchases at locally-owned retailers that count on these sales during an otherwise slow time of year. To receive the ENERGY STAR label, a product must meet strict standards for energy efficiency set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. For more information about the ENERGY STAR label and to view eligible products, visit energystar.gov

The tax-free weekend for energy-efficient appliances began in 2011 and its impact has grown ever since. It’s estimated the while the state loses $800,000 in direct tax revenue on the purchase of ENERGY STAR products, additional sales on other taxable products generates unanticipated tax dollars while the environmental impact carries long-term financial benefits.

