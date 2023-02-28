Rotary’s Black Tie & Diamonds: Event and Raffle Tickets On Sale Now!

The Rotary Club of Annapolis has announced that tickets are available for the annual Black Tie and Diamonds fundraiser, which will be taking place on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Graduate Annapolis Hotel on West Street from 6 – 11 p.m. The proceeds from the event will benefit the Annapolis Police Foundation.

“We are honored to partner with the Annapolis Police Foundation as our beneficiary of the 2023 Black Tie and Diamonds,” said Rotary Club of Annapolis president Robert Dews. “The Annapolis Police Foundation supports the Annapolis Police Department through resources that directly strengthen the department’s service and community outreach efforts. We hope you will join us for an enjoyable evening that will support essential programs designed to improve the safety and welfare of our communities”.

The event features a Surf & Turf dinner, an open bar, music and dancing, both live and silent auctions, and two raffles. People who cannot attend the event are still invited to purchase tickets to two separate raffles to support the Annapolis Police Foundation.

Raffle tickets for the Liquor Wagon cost $25 each, and the winner will wheel away a wagon filled with fine wines and liquor. The number of tickets sold for this raffle is unlimited.

Raffle tickets for a Trip for Two costs $100 each and will be limited to 200 tickets sold. The winner of the trip raffle will have a choice between six vacation options:

Arthur Ashe Stadium, Queens, NY: US Open Tennis Men’s and Women’s Finals, accommodations for three nights and $200 towards transportation costs

Belize: 4 nights’ accommodation and airfare for two people

Los Cabos, Mexico: 4 nights’ accommodation and airfare for two people

Bar Harbor, Maine: Set sail in Bar Harbor for three nights, airfare included for two people

Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida: Attend the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, accommodations for three nights, airfare included for two people

San Diego, California: Whale Watching Cruise, 3 nights’ accommodation and airfare for two

Individual and table tickets can be purchased for $170, tables of eight for $1360 and tables of ten for $1,700. Event tickets and raffle tickets can be purchased by visiting www.annapolisrotary.org/btd-2023-order-page.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

otryr