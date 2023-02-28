February 28, 2023
Annapolis, US 51 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Seeds
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Wells Fargo Advisors Consolidates in New Offices on Riva Road Rotary’s Black Tie & Diamonds: Event and Raffle Tickets On Sale Now! Daily News Brief | February 28, 2023 Pasadena Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges Can You Help Eliminate the Invaders?
Life In The Area

Rotary’s Black Tie & Diamonds: Event and Raffle Tickets On Sale Now!

The Rotary Club of Annapolis has announced that tickets are available for the annual Black Tie and Diamonds fundraiser, which will be taking place on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Graduate Annapolis Hotel on West Street from 6 – 11 p.m.  The proceeds from the event will benefit the Annapolis Police Foundation.

“We are honored to partner with the Annapolis Police Foundation as our beneficiary of the 2023 Black Tie and Diamonds,” said Rotary Club of Annapolis president Robert Dews.  “The Annapolis Police Foundation supports the Annapolis Police Department through resources that directly strengthen the department’s service and community outreach efforts.  We hope you will join us for an enjoyable evening that will support essential programs designed to improve the safety and welfare of our communities”.

The event features a Surf & Turf dinner, an open bar, music and dancing, both live and silent auctions, and two raffles.  People who cannot attend the event are still invited to purchase tickets to two separate raffles to support the Annapolis Police Foundation.

Raffle tickets for the Liquor Wagon cost $25 each, and the winner will wheel away a wagon filled with fine wines and liquor.  The number of tickets sold for this raffle is unlimited.

Raffle tickets for a Trip for Two costs $100 each and will be limited to 200 tickets sold.  The winner of the trip raffle will have a choice between six vacation options:

  • Arthur Ashe Stadium, Queens, NY:  US Open Tennis Men’s and Women’s Finals, accommodations for three nights and $200 towards transportation costs
  • Belize:  4 nights’ accommodation and airfare for two people
  • Los Cabos, Mexico:  4 nights’ accommodation and airfare for two people
  • Bar Harbor, Maine:  Set sail in Bar Harbor for three nights, airfare included for two people
  • Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida:  Attend the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, accommodations for three nights, airfare included for two people
  • San Diego, California:  Whale Watching Cruise, 3 nights’ accommodation and airfare for two

Individual and table tickets can be purchased for $170, tables of eight for $1360 and tables of ten for $1,700.  Event tickets and raffle tickets can be purchased by visiting www.annapolisrotary.org/btd-2023-order-page.

otryr

Previous Article

Daily News Brief | February 28, 2023

 Next Article

Wells Fargo Advisors Consolidates in New Offices on Riva Road
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

ASO MW4

ASO MW4

Quit Kit 23

Quit Kit 23

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu