February 27, 2023
Police-Fire

Restaurant Patron Assaults Police Officer When Asked to Leave

On February 25, 2023, at approximately 9:15 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to The Greene Turtle restaurant at 3213 Solomons Island Road in Edgewater for a fight. 

Officers arrived and located the disorderly male, identified as a 25-year-old Edgewater resident, refusing to leave the establishment. Officers instructed the male to leave, but he refused.

As officers attempted to escort the male out of the building, he began struggling with the officers, causing him and one of the officers to fall to the floor.

During the struggle on the floor, the male placed the officer in a chokehold. The officer was able to break free and disengage the male.

The officer then withdrew his taser from the hoster, causing the male to comply.

He was arrested and charged accordingly. The officer sustained a minor injury to an extremity and was treated at an area hospital.

