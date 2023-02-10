Pedestrian Killed Along E. Furnace Branch Road

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the cause of a fatal pedestrian crash last night.

On Thursday, February 9, 2023, at approximately 10:45 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the 7300 block of E. Furnace Branch Road for a crash involving a pedestrian.

Investigators believe a pedestrian crossed the southbound lanes of E. Furnace Branch Road and a vehicle swerved to avoid hitting him. The pedestrian continued walking and began crossing the northbound lanes of E. Furnace Branch Road when he was struck by a 2018 Jeep Wrangler.

He was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing when he was struck. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

The driver of the Jeep remained at the scene. The victim, identified as Xiu Zhi Dai, 89, of Glen Burnie, was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office (OCME) in Baltimore where an autopsy will be conducted.

