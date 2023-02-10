February 10, 2023
Local News

Passes Now on Sale for 11th Annual Annapolis Film Festival

For four days, from Thursday, March 23rd to Sunday, March 26, 2023, downtown historic Annapolis becomes a place to screen 70-plus films from more than twenty countries worldwide during the 11th Annual Annapolis Film Festival.

Moviegoers will stroll from venue to venue seeing some of the world’s smartest and edgiest new films. Meet visiting directors, actors, and producers at parties and Q&As throughout the four-day festival.

Screening venues include; Maryland HallAsbury United Methodist Church, Annapolis Elementary School, the Boys & Girls Club, and some soon-to-be-announced venues.

Special showcases include; the Environmental Showcase, the African-American Experience, the Student Showcase, and the Sunday morning Jewish Experience with bagels and lox.

There will be feature films, documentaries and six incredible shorts programs; some films will even have a local focus. You can buy tickets to the  “Coffee Talks With…”  and listen to actors and directors talk shop about the film biz. For four days, you can experience red-carpet events and parties each night.

The theme for the 2022 Annapolis Film Festival is “LOOKING FORWARD” – beyond the initial ten years. Patti White, festival director and co-founder, is delighted with the theme which ties together the various paths the festival has taken and will take moving forward.

The annual AFF poster has been designed by  Festival Art Director and renowned local artist Comacell “Cell Spitfire” Brown.

AFF also will encourage all attendees to tell their “festival story” on social media through the images gathered as they celebrate the long weekend. These images will be viewed as new ones are added to the AFF “digital scrapbook,” seen on the website, and on display in all screening venues during the film festival. This will enable attendees to share their favorite festival moments with one another.

Passes will be limited in number and are available right now. Filmgoers can get a full festival pass for $195 allowing them access to the Opening Night film and After Party, Shorts Competition, and unlimited films and panels throughout the entire festival. Discounted student passes are only $100 for all four days.  Individual tickets are not yet on sale. Only a limited number of festival passes will be issued and are available online now at www.annapolisfilmfestival.com.

In early March,  the entire film festival slate will be released

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

