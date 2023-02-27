February 27, 2023
Homestead Gardens Seeds
Local News

Pasadena Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

The Maryland State Police have arrested a Pasadena man accused of possessing and distributing child pornography.

Maryland State Troopers arrested an Anne Arundel County man on Friday after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Investigation developed evidence of possession and distribution of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as a 58-year-old man from Pasadena, Maryland. He is charged with 11 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography. The suspect was transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center before being released after posting a $25,000 bond.

Beginning in January 2023, the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit initiated an investigation into the possession of child pornography online. At about 5 am. on Friday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit and the Glen Burnie Barrack, along with investigators from Homeland Security Investigations, served a search warrant at the suspect’s residence. A preliminary forensic review of the electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files. The suspect turned himself in to investigators at the Glen Burnie Barrack.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County.

