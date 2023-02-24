February 24, 2023
Odie, Boston, Luna, and Juni: The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

PUPPIES! Odie, Boston, Luna, and Juni are this week’s Canines and Crosstrek Adoptable Pets of the Week from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, sponsored by Annapolis Subaru. And operators are standing by waiting for you to take them home (separately) for their forever homes!

Meet Odie, Boston, Luna, and Juni!

Odie and Boston are 8-week old Alaskan Husky mixes. Both with incredible personalities and entirely too many puppy kisses to give. Being a Husky mix, they will grow into larger dogs and will need plenty of exercise on top of the love. Boston (black and white) was the more inquisitive of the two, and Odie (white) seemed perfectly content to snuggle. They are litter-mates but can be adopted separately!

Luna and Juni are also 8 weeks old, and they are Black Mouth Curs. Every inch a hound and love to explore their world. Luna (brown) does not seem to have any fear as she bounded off the conference room table and sniffed out the cats in their cat homes. Juni (black and brown) seemed a bit more chill and ready to explore whatever you wanted to explore with her. Again, these are litter-mates, but can be adopted separately!

All four, Boston, Odie, Luna, and Juni are all ready for their furever home. Is one of them the perfect match for your family?

Do you have a place in your home & heart Odie, Boston, Juni, or Luna?

Boston and John
Boston
Odie and Billy from Annapolis Subaru
Odie
Juni
Luna
Luna
Juni and Billy from Annaoplis Subaru

Apply HERE to meet Luna, Juni, Odie, or Boston today!

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt Luna, Juni, Odie, or Boston?  Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall!  If you are interested in meeting or adopting any animal, you can find out more about their adoption process here

Some helpful shelter resources: 
SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org
Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search
Want to foster an animal, here are the details!
Phone number: 410-268-4388
Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donators, and partners – especially  Annapolis Subaru – who continues to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

