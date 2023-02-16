Need Money to Go To College? Here’s Some Help!

The Maryland Community College Promise Scholarship is available for the 2023-2024 academic year to students who enroll at a Maryland community college. Eligible students may receive up to $5,000 to cover any remaining tuition, and mandatory fee expenses after Federal or State financial aid has been applied.

The student may apply for the 2023-2024 scholarship if they plan to enroll at a community college as a candidate for a vocational certificate, a certificate, an associate degree, or participate in a registered apprenticeship after graduating from a high school or successfully completing a GED in Maryland.

All interested applicants must submit either the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) OR Maryland State Financial Aid Application (MSFAA) by March 1 each year.

Important Promise Scholarship Deadlines:

March 1: FINAL deadline to submit the FAFSA or MSFAA

June 1: MHEC awards renewal recipients

July 15: Deadline to submit all required documentation

August 1: MHEC awards initial applicants

All applicant eligibility requirements, including how to sign up for an MDCAPS account, can be found on the MHEC website. If you have questions, call the Office of Student Financial Assistance at 410-767-3300 and follow the prompt to press #1. You can also meet virtually with a financial aid specialist to discuss your options when applying for financial aid to achieve your higher education goals.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

