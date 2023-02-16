February 16, 2023
Annapolis, US 55 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Seeds
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Get ready… Annapolis Restaurant Week 2023 is coming! Need Money to Go To College? Here’s Some Help! Daily News Brief | February 16, 2023 Plan Your Maryland Day Celebrations (March 31- April 2) Laissez Les Bons Temps Rouler with The Bernie House on February 25th
Life In The Area

Need Money to Go To College? Here’s Some Help!

The Maryland Community College Promise Scholarship is available for the 2023-2024 academic year to students who enroll at a Maryland community college. Eligible students may receive up to $5,000 to cover any remaining tuition, and mandatory fee expenses after Federal or State financial aid has been applied.

The student may apply for the 2023-2024 scholarship if they plan to enroll at a community college as a candidate for a vocational certificate, a certificate, an associate degree, or participate in a registered apprenticeship after graduating from a high school or successfully completing a GED in Maryland.

All interested applicants must submit either the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) OR Maryland State Financial Aid Application (MSFAA) by March 1 each year.

Important Promise Scholarship Deadlines:

  • March 1:    FINAL deadline to submit the FAFSA or MSFAA
  • June 1:       MHEC awards renewal recipients
  • July 15:      Deadline to submit all required documentation
  • August 1:   MHEC awards initial applicants

All applicant eligibility requirements, including how to sign up for an MDCAPS account, can be found on the MHEC website.   If you have questions, call the Office of Student Financial Assistance at 410-767-3300 and follow the prompt to press #1. You can also meet virtually with a financial aid specialist to discuss your options when applying for financial aid to achieve your higher education goals.

Photo by MD Duran on Unsplash
Previous Article

Daily News Brief | February 16, 2023

 Next Article

Get ready… Annapolis Restaurant Week 2023 is coming!
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

Quit Kit 23

Quit Kit 23

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

AOR 2023-1

AOR 2023-1

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

AFSB 15-30 Rates

AFSB 15-30 Rates

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu