Moonrise Festival Returns To Baltimore This Summer

Los Angeles-based electronic dance music authority Insomniac and Washington, D.C.’s Club Glow have announced the highly-anticipated 2023 edition of Baltimore’s homegrown EDM staple, Moonrise Festival, returning to Pimlico Race Course on Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13. Tickets to the multi-day festival go on sale this Friday, February 3 at 12 p.m. EST on www.MoonriseFestival.com .

Baltimore’s longest-running electronic music festival, now in its eighth year, is slated to transform the picturesque harbor city into a lunar galaxy paradise, welcoming back Headliners with a slew of diverse top-notch talent ranging from dubstep, house, bass, electronica and more. Soundtracked across three stages, the immersive event will once again boast unforgettable performances and out-of-this-world production across the Lunar Stage and Stellar Stage, along with the Solar Tent where some of dance music’s hottest rising talent can always be found. Over the years, artists including Tiësto, Zedd, Fisher, Seven Lions, Jai Wolf, Afrojack, Rezz, Run The Jewels, Porter Robinson and more have taken to the Moonrise stages. Various costumed performers abound throughout the interstellar world of Moonrise as well, including the famed Mooncrew.

Moonrise Festival returned to Baltimore in 2022 for an immensely successful first year back, following Insomniac and Club Glow’s majority acquisition of the festival. The festival brought more than 35,000 attendees from across the local region and up and down the East Coast. Setting Moonrise apart from other events in the region is the historical nature of the festival’s venue, as Pimlico Race Course has also hosted the world’s most prestigious horse race, The Preakness Stakes, for nearly 150 years. With Moonrise’s special connection to Baltimore, calling the city it’s lifelong home, the festival also aims to continue impacting local music culture.

Lineup details as well as Moonrise-themed pre and after parties in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore will be announced soon.

Tickets for Moonrise Festival 2023 are on sale this Friday, February 3 at 12 p.m. EST at MoonriseFestival.com . Pricing will be $165 plus taxes and fees for Tier-one 2-Day GA admission, $215 plus taxes and feed for Tier-one 2-Day GA+ admission, and $275 for Tier-one 2-Day VIP admission (18+) plus taxes and fees, with tier increases occurring closer to the festival date.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

