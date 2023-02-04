February 4, 2023
Business

Michael’s on the South River Approved for Sports Betting Facility

On January 13, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission issued approval for Michael’s on the South River to pursue establishing a sports betting facility at the location on Riva Road at the South River in Anne Arundel County.

Currently, the business, corporately named Kathe P. Hospitality Services, Inc, is operated as an events venue and is a sister company to the adjacent Mike’s Restaurant and Crab House. Kathe P Hospitality is a woman-owned business listing Kathe Piera, Christina Moon, and Roberta Smith as the principal owners.

The location will will be up for final approval at a meeting on Feberuary 15, 2023.

There is no timeline for opening of the facility.

