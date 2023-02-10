February 10, 2023
Local News

Max: The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

This week’s Canines and Crosstrek Adoptable Pet of the Week from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, sponsored by Annapolis Subaru are waiting by the phone – waiting for you to take them home.

Meet Max!

Max is a 7-year old Maltese mix (John thinks maybe a Lhasa Apso or Shih Tzu, Kelly thinks there some Scottish Terrier in there, Billy says possibly some cat) with boundless energy, unlimited kisses, and a fantastic personality for any family. ” He recently arrived at the SPCA and is now looking for that furever home!

He is incredibly sociable and gets along with all the other dogs and even the cats in the shelter. His prior home did have children and he seems up for a good-hearted wrestling match.

He’s a great walker, housetrained, knows some commands and loves to explore on a leash. But after his walk, he’s just as content to hop up on your lap and snuggle down for a bit. He is a bit of a mooch when it comes to treats, and a real smooth talker, just be warned!

He is healthy, neutered and up to date on all his shots and is ready to go home with you!

If you think Max is the one for your family, please apply today!

Do you have a place in your home & heart for Max?

Apply HERE to meet Max today!

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt Max?  Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall!  If you are interested in meeting or adopting any animal, you can find out more about their adoption process here

Some helpful shelter resources: 
SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org
Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search
Want to foster an animal, here are the details!
Phone number: 410-268-4388
Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donators, and partners – especially  Annapolis Subaru – who continues to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

