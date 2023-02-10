Max: The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

This week’s Canines and Crosstrek Adoptable Pet of the Week from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, sponsored by Annapolis Subaru are waiting by the phone – waiting for you to take them home.

Meet Max!

Max is a 7-year old Maltese mix (John thinks maybe a Lhasa Apso or Shih Tzu, Kelly thinks there some Scottish Terrier in there, Billy says possibly some cat) with boundless energy, unlimited kisses, and a fantastic personality for any family. ” He recently arrived at the SPCA and is now looking for that furever home!

He is incredibly sociable and gets along with all the other dogs and even the cats in the shelter. His prior home did have children and he seems up for a good-hearted wrestling match.

He’s a great walker, housetrained, knows some commands and loves to explore on a leash. But after his walk, he’s just as content to hop up on your lap and snuggle down for a bit. He is a bit of a mooch when it comes to treats, and a real smooth talker, just be warned!

He is healthy, neutered and up to date on all his shots and is ready to go home with you!

If you think Max is the one for your family, please apply today!

Do you have a place in your home & heart for Max?

Apply HERE to meet Max today!

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt Max? Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall! If you are interested in meeting or adopting any animal, you can find out more about their adoption process here.

Some helpful shelter resources:

SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org

Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search

Want to foster an animal, here are the details!

Phone number: 410-268-4388

Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donators, and partners – especially Annapolis Subaru – who continues to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

