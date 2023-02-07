February 7, 2023
Annapolis, US 45 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Seeds
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Man Robbed at Gunpoint After Car Stolen in Annapolis Five Annapolis Teens Lead Police on 17-Mile Chase After Traffic Stop February is Heart Health Month. Do You #DareToCARE? Annapolis To Add Two E-Buses to Fleet Crowdfunding Made Possible by Blockchain Technology Has Enormous Promise
Post To FB

Man Robbed at Gunpoint After Car Stolen in Annapolis

A man, whose car was stolen at an Annapolis shopping center, was later robbed at gunpoint by the car thief as he tried to retrieve the car.

On Monday, February 6, 2023 at approximately 6:45 pm,  Annapolis Police officers responded to the 1000 block of Bay Ridge Avenue for a reported stolen auto.

The victim advised that he went into a store in the Eastport Shopping Center and left his vehicle running and unsecured.

When he exited the store he realized his vehicle was gone.

Witnesses told the victim that his vehicle was last seen driving on Americana Drive.

The victim located his vehicle on Americana Drive, as he approached the vehicle a subject exited and brandished a handgun. The victim was threatened by the suspect and his wallet and cell phone were taken from him.

After stealing the victim’s property, the suspect got back into the vehicle and fled the area. The victim was not injured in this incident, and the suspect nor vehicle was not located. 

Previous Article

Five Annapolis Teens Lead Police on 17-Mile Chase After Traffic Stop
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

Quit Kit 23

Quit Kit 23

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

AOR 2023-1

AOR 2023-1

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu