Man Robbed at Gunpoint After Car Stolen in Annapolis

A man, whose car was stolen at an Annapolis shopping center, was later robbed at gunpoint by the car thief as he tried to retrieve the car.

On Monday, February 6, 2023 at approximately 6:45 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to the 1000 block of Bay Ridge Avenue for a reported stolen auto.

The victim advised that he went into a store in the Eastport Shopping Center and left his vehicle running and unsecured.

When he exited the store he realized his vehicle was gone.

Witnesses told the victim that his vehicle was last seen driving on Americana Drive.

The victim located his vehicle on Americana Drive, as he approached the vehicle a subject exited and brandished a handgun. The victim was threatened by the suspect and his wallet and cell phone were taken from him.

After stealing the victim’s property, the suspect got back into the vehicle and fled the area. The victim was not injured in this incident, and the suspect nor vehicle was not located.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

