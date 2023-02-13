February 13, 2023
Homestead Gardens Seeds
Life In The Area

Maggiano’s Paper Source, and Flowers By Donna for the Win this Valentine’s Day!

Is this you? As the Super Bowl hype wears off, you look at your calendar on Monday morning to realize that tomorrow (yes tomorrow) is Valentine’s Day! Here’s your plan!

Head to the Annapolis Town Center and grab a card at Paper Source–they have amazing cards and will make you look like a rock star, and not someone that quick ran to the Giant for a generic card from Hallmark. Like this!

Then head to Flowers By Donna–sorry it’s probably too late for a delivery (buy you can try) and pick up a nice arrangement or wrapped bouquet of flowers–roses are not necessary (and overly expensive). This is a winner right here!

Finally, head to Maggiano’s Little Italy at the Annapolis Mall for a fantastic 3-course dinner for two! Nothing speaks romance like a wonderful Italian meal and some prosecco. Make your reservation now before they are all gone!

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health Wants to Help You Quit Vaping and Smoking

Annapolis Woman Killed As She Crossed Road After Super Bowl Party
Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County.

