February 18, 2023
Annapolis, US 36 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Seeds
Menu
LATEST NEWS
The Impact Of Cryptocurrencies On The Gambling Industry Local Real Estate Team Re-Brands Appraisal Road Show Coming to Eastport on March 25 Local Business Spotlight: The Bernie House Can You Help Eliminate the Invaders?
Local News

Local Real Estate Team Re-Brands

Liz Montaner & Crew, affiliated with the Annapolis Church Circle office of Coldwell Banker Realty, recently changed its name to the Let’s Move Crew and brought on Kate Hopkins as an addition to the team.

After four years as a leader-centered business, the Crew has evolved into a collaboration of three seasoned agents with over 30 years of combined experience.  “It just made sense to have our name reflect the knowledge and experience of all our agents rather than just mine.” – said team leader Liz Montaner.

Kate Hopkins has been an Annapolis REALTOR® for 15 years and knows the area well. An avid sailor, Kate is familiar with all the waterfront communities and issues pertaining to waterfront development. Kate is a firm believer in education and has earned numerous real estate designations and just recently obtained her Associate Broker License – a significant accomplishment!

Previous Article

Appraisal Road Show Coming to Eastport on March 25

 Next Article

The Impact Of Cryptocurrencies On The Gambling Industry
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

Quit Kit 23

Quit Kit 23

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

AFSB 15-30 Rates

AFSB 15-30 Rates

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu