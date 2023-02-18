Local Real Estate Team Re-Brands

Liz Montaner & Crew, affiliated with the Annapolis Church Circle office of Coldwell Banker Realty, recently changed its name to the Let’s Move Crew and brought on Kate Hopkins as an addition to the team.

After four years as a leader-centered business, the Crew has evolved into a collaboration of three seasoned agents with over 30 years of combined experience. “It just made sense to have our name reflect the knowledge and experience of all our agents rather than just mine.” – said team leader Liz Montaner.

Kate Hopkins has been an Annapolis REALTOR® for 15 years and knows the area well. An avid sailor, Kate is familiar with all the waterfront communities and issues pertaining to waterfront development. Kate is a firm believer in education and has earned numerous real estate designations and just recently obtained her Associate Broker License – a significant accomplishment!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

