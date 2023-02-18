Local Business Spotlight: The Bernie House

Domestic abuse is an unfortunate reality for far too many people. Many people will flee a bad situation with no real plan for the future beyond surviving.

That’s where Patti Slaughter and The Bernie House comes into play. Named after her father to carry on his legacy of caring, The Bernie House (or houses) is a place for families to live in a proper home while they get back on track. It is not a shelter but a fully furnished home for one family!

During their stay, resources for education, employment, and life skills are made available. And at the end of their stay, all contents of their home leave with them. Truly an amazing organization that defines the phrase “small but mighty.”



The Bernie House is also hosting a fundraising party on February 25th, 2023 at the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel. Come out and support them at their 3rd Annual Mardi Gras Ball!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

