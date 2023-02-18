February 18, 2023
Annapolis, US 45 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Seeds
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Appraisal Road Show Coming to Eastport on March 25 Local Business Spotlight: The Bernie House Can You Help Eliminate the Invaders? Light House Wins Big in SOUPer Bowl Attic Insulation Upgrade is a Must – It is Not a Choice!
Podcast

Local Business Spotlight: The Bernie House

Domestic abuse is an unfortunate reality for far too many people. Many people will flee a bad situation with no real plan for the future beyond surviving.  

That’s where Patti Slaughter and The Bernie House comes into play. Named after her father to carry on his legacy of caring, The Bernie House (or houses) is a place for families to live in a proper home while they get back on track. It is not a shelter but a fully furnished home for one family!

During their stay, resources for education, employment, and life skills are made available. And at the end of their stay, all contents of their home leave with them.  Truly an amazing organization that defines the phrase “small but mighty.”

The Bernie House is also hosting a fundraising party on February 25th, 2023 at the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel. Come out and support them at their 3rd Annual Mardi Gras Ball!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Previous Article

Can You Help Eliminate the Invaders?

 Next Article

Appraisal Road Show Coming to Eastport on March 25
John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

Quit Kit 23

Quit Kit 23

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

AFSB 15-30 Rates

AFSB 15-30 Rates

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu