February 11, 2023
Annapolis, US 47 F
Homestead Gardens Seeds
Local Business Spotlight: Mitchell Art Museum

It has been a fairly well-kept secret in Annapolis for years! Did you know we have an American Alliance of Museums-certified art gallery right here in town? Well, we do, and it was called the Mitchell Gallery.

Was? After a two-year closure due to COVID, it is back with a vengeance and a new name– The Mitchell Art Museum at St. John’s College.

Today, we speak with Peter Nesbett the new Director of the museum about what’s been happening over the past two years, what will be happening when it opens up on February 17th, and what he envisions for this hidden gem nestled in the middle of the th St. John’s College campus!

Fascinating. Exciting. Artistic!

Have a listen!

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

