Local Business Spotlight: Geeks on God | People Builders Consulting

Some organizations make a big splash when they are making a difference in our community. Others are a bit more low-key but create just as large a ripple! Today, we’re talking to two of them– Geeks on God and People Builders Consulting.

Geeks on God is a word-of-mouth organization that does one thing. They refurbish laptops to give to people in need. And there is a great need for many underserved youth in our community. They take any Windows 7 or newer laptop, install a new hard drive and software set it free with a new owner along with training if needed. So, if you have an old laptop laying around, please contact me and I will put you in touch with Tim McArdle!

Tim works very closely with Toni Strong-Pratt who has founded People Builders Consulting. And her signature program (soon to expand) is My Sistah’s Keeper. This program is an empowerment program for adult women who need a support system to help them succeed and move from dependency to indepenency. They learn about financing, career readiness, conflict resolution and more. And upon completion, they receive (you may have guessed) a laptop from Geeks on God. So far, the program has graduated 58 women. And coming in March of 2023, a companion program–My Brother’s Keeper!

If you ever had a doubt that a tiny organization can have an outsized impact, this conversation will change your mind!

Have a listen!

