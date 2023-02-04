February 4, 2023
Annapolis, US 27 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Seeds
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Ballet Theatre of Maryland to Receive $10,000 NEA Grant Michael’s on the South River Approved for Sports Betting Facility Local Business Spotlight: Geeks on God | People Builders Consulting Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,250 for Super Bowl Bets Cardin and Van Hollen Bring Major Funds to The Arc of Central Chesapeake
Podcast

Local Business Spotlight: Geeks on God | People Builders Consulting

Some organizations make a big splash when they are making a difference in our community. Others are a bit more low-key but create just as large a ripple! Today, we’re talking to two of them– Geeks on God and People Builders Consulting.

Geeks on God is a word-of-mouth organization that does one thing. They refurbish laptops to give to people in need. And there is a great need for many underserved youth in our community. They take any Windows 7 or newer laptop, install a new hard drive and software set it free with a new owner along with training if needed. So, if you have an old laptop laying around, please contact me and I will put you in touch with Tim McArdle!

Tim works very closely with Toni Strong-Pratt who has founded People Builders Consulting. And her signature program (soon to expand) is My Sistah’s Keeper. This program is an empowerment program for adult women who need a support system to help them succeed and move from dependency to indepenency. They learn about financing, career readiness, conflict resolution and more. And upon completion, they receive (you may have guessed) a laptop from Geeks on God. So far, the program has graduated 58 women. And coming in March of 2023, a companion program–My Brother’s Keeper!

If you ever had a doubt that a tiny organization can have an outsized impact, this conversation will change your mind!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Previous Article

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,250 for Super Bowl Bets

 Next Article

Michael’s on the South River Approved for Sports Betting Facility
John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

Quit Kit 23

Quit Kit 23

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

AOR 2023-1

AOR 2023-1

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu