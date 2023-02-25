February 25, 2023
Annapolis, US 34 F
Homestead Gardens Seeds
Local Business Spotlight: AACC President Dr. Dawn Lindsay

There is a gem in our midst. And if you aren’t aware of it, sit back and listen as we speak with Dr. Dawn Lindsay, President of Anne Arundel Community College.

Today we go back to school to chat with the President of AACC as she is in the midst of her tenth year of leading the school. We learn about this award-winning institution’s history, current situation, and future. We discuss the foundation and its role in our community and the way that they are steering us through this ever-changing world.

AACC is such an asset for everyone in the County. Perhaps you are looking for certs in a trade. Or maybe looking to start a 4-year college program here. Maybe you are just curious and want to learn a new skill or language. AACC is here for all of that and a whole lot more. 

And perhaps most importantly, we got to the bottom of who Dr. Lindsay thinks is the best rock n roll band!

Have a listen!

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

