Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland Named a Best Hotel by US News & World Report

The Cordish Companies’ Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland has been recognized as a Best Hotel in Maryland for 2023 by U.S. News & World Report.

The 13th annual Best Hotels rankings evaluate properties across the United States, Europe, Bermuda, Mexico, Canada and the Caribbean. U.S. News is the only organization to evaluate hotels by considering the aggregate opinion of published travel experts through industry awards and the overall customer satisfaction expressed in online guest reviews.

Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland ranked number seven among all hotels in the state.

“As the largest tourist destination in the state, attracting over 10 million visitors each year, our Live! Hotel is a fundamental element of the multidimensional offerings we bring our guests,” shared Ryan Eller, General Manager, Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland. “When a guest visits Live!, we want their level of experience to remain consistently extraordinary, whether they’re placing a bet, indulging in a Zagat-rated meal at The Prime Rib, or getting some rest before their next day of excitement. As this honor stems from our relentless efforts to deliver 5-star service and exceptional experiences to every guest, it serves to reaffirm that we are meeting that level of service excellence across the board.”

U. S. News rated more than 35,000 hotels in 2023. The highest-ranking properties are typically those that both experts and everyday travelers recognize for their exceptional quality.

“The travel industry has evolved over the last decade, highlighting the need to support and recognize hotels that maintain excellent standards,” said Zach Watson, senior travel editor at U.S. News. “The 2023 Best Hotels rankings offer a dependable place to stay for every type of trip, from romantic getaways to family reunions.”The Best Hotel methodology factors in data, including awards and recognition, hotel class, and guest rating, to determine the ranking. U.S. News evaluates the number and prominence of awards and recommendations a hotel has received from expert travel industry sources. Hotel class is determined after reviewing multiple sources, and a hotel’s Guest Rating is calculated using data provided under a license by TripAdvisor.

