February 18, 2023
Annapolis, US 45 F
Homestead Gardens Seeds
Local News

Light House Wins Big in SOUPer Bowl

Approximately 200 people turned out recently for the 17th Annual SOUPer Bowl Lunch for the Light House at Heritage Baptist Church. Guests in attendance that day and supporters donating online brought in $7860 for the Light House Homeless Prevention and Support Center in Annapolis. This total surpassed the $6000 goal set for this event.

Online giving will remain open until Feb. 28 at www.heritageloves.com Select “SOUPer Bowl” when prompted. 

Representatives from the Light House and volunteers from the church and community ladled soups prepared by Chef Zachary Pope. Guests enjoyed a selection of chili, chicken noodle, or baked potato soups, salad, bread and dessert. There was no admission fee, but donations were requested to help the Light House. 

Heritage Baptist Church is an affiliate congregational partner of the shelter, offering support and resources throughout the year. For more information, see heritageloves.com

Attic Insulation Upgrade is a Must – It is Not a Choice!

Can You Help Eliminate the Invaders?
