February 23, 2023
Homestead Gardens Seeds
Life In The Area

Laissez Les Bons Temps Rouler with The Bernie House This Weekend

The Bernie House is hosting their 3rd Annual Mardi Gras Ball and fundraiser at the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel on February 25, 2023.

Come out for Cajun cuisine, mystical tarot card readings, festive face painting, and live music that will have you on the dance floor all night!

Your support will have life-changing impacts on Bernie House families, who were once victims of domestic violence, allowing them to live a life of hope with endless possibilities.

Learn a bit more about the amazing work The Bernie House does to change lives!

