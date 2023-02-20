Kaskade, Above & Beyond, Alison Wonderland to Headline Moonrise in August

Los Angeles-based electronic dance music authority Insomniac and Washington, D.C.’s very-own Club Glow announced today the lineup for Baltimore’s longest-running electronic music festival Moonrise, including headliners Above & Beyond, John Summit, Louis The Child, Kaskade (Redux), Dillon Francis, and San Holo with an additional 50+ performers ranging from international dance music icons to local up and comers. After last year’s Moonrise, which featured artists like Zedd, Tiësto, and Don Diablo, the Insomniac and Club Glow teams are determined to elevate the out-of-this-world festival experience once again when the festival returns to Pimlico Race Course this year.

Now in its eighth year, the full lineup of Moonrise 2023 acts ranging from dubstep to house, bass, electronica and more include:

Above & Beyond Alan Walker Alison Wonderland Alok ARMNHMR Austeria Big Gigantic Bonnie x Clyde Borgore b2b Whipped Cream Capozzi Cosmic Gate Deathpact Dillon Francis Discovery Project Ekali Elephante Evan Giia Forester Ganja White Night Getter b2b Space Laces GRiZ ISOxo John Summit Kai Wachi Kaskade Redux Last Heroes Loud Luxury Louis The Child Malaa Memba Pauline Herr Ray Volpe Remk Riot Ten b2b Jessica Audiffred Rossy Rusko b2b Dirt Monkey Sam Feldt San Holo Sara Benyo SayMyNitti SIDEPIECE Sippy SLANDER Slushii Sullivan King b2b Wooli Surf Mesa Tape B TVBOO Twinsick Veil Wreckno Zomboy

Soundtracked across three stages, the immersive event will once again boast unforgettable performances and out-of-this-world production across the Lunar Stage and Stellar Stage, along with the Solar Tent where some of dance music’s hottest rising talent can always be found. The festival has drawn 35,000 visitors daily from up and down the Eastern Seaboard with its eclectic mix of dance music including bass, dubstep, house and electronica. With Moonrise’s special connection to Pimlico Race Course and to Baltimore, calling the city its lifelong home, the festival aims to continue impacting local music culture.

This year, fans can expect even more at Moonrise Festival. Still to be announced, East Coast dance music connoisseurs can travel between Baltimore and Washington D.C. as the nation’s capital will play host to festival pre-parties and after-parties. Information about nightly parties in the heart of Baltimore is also forthcoming.

Tickets for Moonrise Festival 2023 are on sale now at MoonriseFestival.com. Pricing will be $165 plus taxes and fees for Tier-one 2-Day GA admission, $215 plus taxes and fees for Tier-one 2-Day GA+ admission, and $275 for Tier-one 2-Day VIP admission (18+) plus taxes and fees, with tier increases occurring closer to the festival date.

Weekend shuttle passes for those wanting to travel with fellow festival goers from Baltimore, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. are also available. The two-day round trip passes from Baltimore begin at $80 while Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. begin at $99. The official Moonrise shuttle program provides the quickest and easiest method of transportation for those coming from out-of-town.

Stay tuned for more exciting Moonrise 2023 details and announcements at Moonrise’s official website. Follow Moonrise on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram.

