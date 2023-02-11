February 11, 2023
Annapolis, US 47 F
Jing Ying Institute Raises $11,000 to Benefit Community

Jing Ying Institute of Kung Fu & Tai Chi, based in Arnold, celebrated their 22nd anniversary in 2022 with a series of fundraising activities throughout the year that raised over $11,000 for multiple charitable organizations.

They ended the year with their 19th annual Silent Auction on Saturday, December 17, 2022. The recipient of the auction was local non-profit, Good Neighbors Group which strengthens communities by engaging people to help one another in and around Anne Arundel County. Projects are based around human services and environmental issues.

Jing Ying owners, Nancy and Billy Greer, presented a check for $4,500 to Julie Shay, Executive Director of Good Neighbors Group at Jing Ying’s Lunar New Year celebration on January 25, 2023.

