Jimmie Vaughan, Bob Schneider, Sophie B. Hawkins are All Coming to Rams Head On Stage!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Quinn Sullivan & Veronica Lewis

Thursday, March 23

8pm | $22.50 advance / $25 DOS

Sophie B. Hawkins

Thursday, March 30

8pm |$25

Bob Schneider (solo)

Ashley Ray

Saturday, April 8

8pm | $30

The Wheeland Brothers & Of Good Nature

Saturday, April 29

8pm | $20

There is also a fan club presale that’s web purchase only

Jimmie Vaughan and the Tilt-A-Whirl Band

Tuesday, June 20

8pm | $65

Spyro Gyra

Thursday, June 22

8pm | $49.50

Michael Franks

Saturday, July 8

8pm | $89.50

*Rescheduled Date

UPCOMING SHOWS:

02/10 The Chuck Brown Band (Dance Floor)

02/11 Foreplay: A Tribute to 70s Rock 11th Annual Heart Health Benefit

02/12 The Young Dubliners (All Ages Matinee)

02/13 Rams Head Presents Keb’ Mo’ at Maryland Hall

02/13 T.3 w. The Trills

02/14 Mike Dawes w. Trevor Gordon Hall

02/16 TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute

02/17 Naptown Brass Band Mardi Gras Celebration

02/18 Good Deale Bluegrass & Eastman String Band

02/19 Big Head Todd & The Monsters

02/21 Kat Wright & Taylor Ashton

02/23 Richard Thompson

02/24 Sam Grow w. Gillian Smith

02/25 Crash Test Dummies w. Carleton Stone

02/26 Yarn

02/28 Alan Doyle w. Chris Trapper

Thursday, February 2

8pm | $35

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

