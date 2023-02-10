February 10, 2023
Annapolis, US 50 F
Homestead Gardens Seeds
Life In The Area

Jimmie Vaughan, Bob Schneider, Sophie B. Hawkins are All Coming to Rams Head On Stage!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Quinn Sullivan & Veronica Lewis

Thursday, March 23

8pm | $22.50 advance / $25 DOS

Sophie B. Hawkins

Thursday, March 30

8pm |$25

Bob Schneider (solo)

  1. Ashley Ray

Saturday, April 8

8pm | $30

The Wheeland Brothers & Of Good Nature

Saturday, April 29

8pm | $20

There is also a fan club presale that’s web purchase only

Jimmie Vaughan and the Tilt-A-Whirl Band

Tuesday, June 20

8pm | $65

Spyro Gyra

Thursday, June 22

8pm | $49.50

Michael Franks

Saturday, July 8

8pm | $89.50

*Rescheduled Date

UPCOMING SHOWS: 

02/10 The Chuck Brown Band (Dance Floor)

02/11 Foreplay: A Tribute to 70s Rock 11th Annual Heart Health Benefit

02/12 The Young Dubliners (All Ages Matinee)

02/13 Rams Head Presents Keb’ Mo’ at Maryland Hall

02/13 T.3 w. The Trills

02/14 Mike Dawes w. Trevor Gordon Hall

02/16 TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute

02/17 Naptown Brass Band Mardi Gras Celebration

02/18 Good Deale Bluegrass & Eastman String Band

02/19 Big Head Todd & The Monsters

02/21 Kat Wright & Taylor Ashton

02/23 Richard Thompson

02/24 Sam Grow w. Gillian Smith

02/25 Crash Test Dummies w. Carleton Stone 

02/26 Yarn

02/28 Alan Doyle w. Chris Trapper

Thursday, February 2

8pm | $35

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Close Menu