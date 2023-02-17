February 17, 2023
Annapolis, US 45 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Seeds
Menu
LATEST NEWS
This March: Annapolis Symphony Orchestra Presents Masterworks IV: Doomed, Mahler’s “Tragic” 6th. Annapolis Film Society Wants You To Save This Date J Alexanders to Replace Gordon Biersch at Annapolis Town Center Passes Now on Sale for 11th Annual Annapolis Film Festival Bella: The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week
Business

J Alexanders to Replace Gordon Biersch at Annapolis Town Center

Earlier this month, Gordon Biersch closed at the Annapolis Town Center. Today we received confirmation that J Alexanders, a corporate sibling to Biersch, will replace the pub with a mid-summer projected opening.

SPB Hospitality is not a stranger to Anne Arundel County as they also own Stoney River Steakhouse & Grill in the Annapolis Mall.

Good afternoon. I wanted to update you on the Gordon Biersch closing. Yes, we are going open a J Alexanders in the location. We are looking to have the conversion completed by late June or July just depends on permitting and licensing.

J Alexanders is a concept within our portfolio and the reason for the change has to do with the trade area and the fact that this location is ideal for a J Alexanders vs a brewery restaurant in Gordon Biersch. While the GB concept is near and dear to our hearts, changes in consumer trends is something we constantly review and we believe this change will better for our guests.

Please let me know if I can answer any questions or concerns.

Thanks

Josh Kern, Interim CEO, SPB Hospitality
Previous Article

Passes Now on Sale for 11th Annual Annapolis Film Festival

 Next Article

Annapolis Film Society Wants You To Save This Date
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

Quit Kit 23

Quit Kit 23

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

AFSB 15-30 Rates

AFSB 15-30 Rates

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu