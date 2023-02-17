J Alexanders to Replace Gordon Biersch at Annapolis Town Center

Earlier this month, Gordon Biersch closed at the Annapolis Town Center. Today we received confirmation that J Alexanders, a corporate sibling to Biersch, will replace the pub with a mid-summer projected opening.

SPB Hospitality is not a stranger to Anne Arundel County as they also own Stoney River Steakhouse & Grill in the Annapolis Mall.

Good afternoon. I wanted to update you on the Gordon Biersch closing. Yes, we are going open a J Alexanders in the location. We are looking to have the conversion completed by late June or July just depends on permitting and licensing. J Alexanders is a concept within our portfolio and the reason for the change has to do with the trade area and the fact that this location is ideal for a J Alexanders vs a brewery restaurant in Gordon Biersch. While the GB concept is near and dear to our hearts, changes in consumer trends is something we constantly review and we believe this change will better for our guests. Please let me know if I can answer any questions or concerns. Thanks Josh Kern, Interim CEO, SPB Hospitality

