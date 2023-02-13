February 13, 2023
If You Aren’t Listening to our the Daily News Brief, You Are Missing Half of the News!

If you are not listening to the Daily News Brief, you are only getting half of the story!

Every weekday at 6:00 am, we publish a very short podcast episode with the day’s local news, weather, and other stuff that you need to know. In about ten minutes we will bring you top local stories, local sports, local events, and local weather from our partner at DCMDVA Weather located right here in Annapolis.

Not all of the news is published here on Eye On Annapolis. In fact, there are a lot of stories exclusive to the Daily News Brief along with daily exclusive content. On Mondays, Ann Alsina, a financial planner from CovingtonAlsina has your Monday Money Report, on Wednesdays  BeeprBuzz fills us in on all of the live-music throughtout the County,  Thursdays are for Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace, and on Fridays we will have an adoptable pup from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County in our newest segment,  Canines and Crosstreks, presented by Annapolis Subaru. And throughout the week, you can hear opinions, listings of events, sports, and much more.

While we do post each brief right here (look for the PODCAST category), and on our Facebook and Twitter pages,  the simplest way to get them is to subscribe.

So, what are you waiting for?  There is no cost and each episode will automatically be delivered to your phone, tablet, or computer each morning at 6:00 am. Need to know how to subscribe:

Where to find the DNB...

Annapolis Woman Killed As She Crossed Road After Super Bowl Party

Check Out the Mitchell Art Museum at St. John’s College on Friday!
