How to Get Invested in Super Bowl 57 if You Aren’t an Avid Fan

The Baltimore Ravens may be eliminated, but the Super Bowl still looms.

Even though Maryland’s favorite team is out of contention, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will square off in Super Bowl 57 on February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Many fans will be eagerly watching to see if their favorite team (or backup team, or backup backup team) will take home the NFL’s most coveted prize.

What if you’re not there for football?

Maybe you’re taking in the Big Game for the chicken wings and Sunday-night smorgasbord. Or maybe you like the commercials. Are you pining for Rihanna’s return to the spotlight? If you’re not super invested in the game itself for any reason, whether it’s personal preference or lack of interest in the two teams facing off, you can still get invested in Super Bowl 57 in a number of fun ways.

Betting on the Big Game

This one may seem obvious, but Maryland sports betting is fairly new! It launched in November of last year, so many people don’t yet realize they can bet on sports legally in the state.

Numerous sportsbooks are already live in Maryland, including big-name brands like DraftKings, BetMGM, FanDuel, and Caesars Sportsbook.

You can bet on either the Chiefs or the Eagles to win outright. This is referred to as a moneyline bet. You can also bet the point spread, which gives the underdog extra “phantom” points. Currently, the spread at DraftKings is Chiefs +1.5, meaning the Chiefs could lose by one point (or win the game) and the wager would still hit.

If you’re not feeling either team, you could bet the total, which is a bet on the combined total points scored by both teams in the game. For Super Bowl 57, as of this writing, DraftKings has the total line set at 50. If the Chiefs and Eagles combine for more than 50 points, the Over hits. If they combine for fewer points, the Under hits.

There are plenty of other bets you can make, including player props and parlays. Check out your options, and don’t forget to collect Maryland sportsbook bonuses if you’re signing up for the first time.

Super Bowl Squares

Formal sports betting isn’t for you? That’s okay! Many Super Bowl parties or social circles like to keep things between them and run a Super Bowl Squares pool.

In Squares, each participant gets a number of spaces corresponding to numbers. Those numbers represent the last number of a team’s score. At the end of each quarter, the square that corresponds to the last number of each team’s score pays out. For example, you might have a square that corresponds to Chiefs 7 and Eagles 3. If the score after the third quarter is Chiefs 27 – Eagles 23, you would win a payout or prize for that quarter.

The good news is you can use a pre-generated Squares game instead of doing all the heavy lifting yourself.

Free-to-Play Games

Sportsbooks will occasionally offer free-to-play games that you can enter for prizes. DraftKings, for example, offers “Pools” that require you to respond to a variety of questions. One current pool at DraftKings is “The High Stakes Beer Ad presented by Miller Lite & Coors Light.” This pool features questions such as “Which beer is mentioned first?” or “What type of dog is pictured behind the bar?”

There are 12 questions in total, and anyone who gets the highest number of correct responses will earn a portion of the prize pool.

DraftKings also has the “Xfinity Big Game Entertainment Pool,” but the questions aren’t yet live for that one.

Keep an eye on Maryland sportsbooks for free-to-play games like this. They’re free to enter and can get you more invested in the events not related directly to the big game.

Exotic Props and Novelty Bets

Outside of the usual moneylines, spreads, totals, and props, sportsbooks will also offer dozens of special bets and exotic props.

DraftKings has these Super Bowl specials listed, plus many others:

Any Player To Have A 55+ Yard Reception (+3500)

Any QB To Have 1+ Receiving TD (+4000)

Either Team To Kick A Game Winning Walk Off Field Goal At End Of Normal Time (+750)

You can also bet on the coin toss result at the beginning of the game. Here are FanDuel Maryland’s odds for this market:

Coin Toss Result:

Heads (-104)

Tails (-104)

Coin Toss Winner:

Kansas City Chiefs (-104)

Philadelphia Eagles (-104)

It’s rare to find bets that have a true chance of a 50/50 result, and this is one of them. The sportsbook still takes a vig (their cut for processing the bets), which is why the odds are -104 instead of an even +100.

These are fun bets for those who aren’t interested in the game itself but still want to sprinkle a few dollars on a bet for the Super Bowl.

