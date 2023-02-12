How Does the Future Look for the Baltimore Ravens?

The Ravens ended the 2022 season on a sour note. They’d been chasing Super Bowl glory, but the Cincinnati Bengals had other ideas and defeated them in the wildcard playoff 24-17. It was a game many thought the Baltimore side should have won. They played well enough, but a fumble and a fumble return touchdown helped ensure the boys from Cincinnati would continue on the road to the Super Bowl, not the Ravens. Anyone placing NFL props bets or other bets on the game might not have seen the surprise victory for the Bengals coming.

Like on any other side, some players have been key in the Ravens’ fortunes this season. Most notable of these has been their quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was missing from the crucial playoff game. Another player who has performed strongly for the side has been safety Chuck Clark.

This post looks at what could lie ahead for them and the Ravens now the season is over.

Who is leaving the Baltimore Ravens?

Right now, there are likely to be a few nerves at the club, as certain key players may or not be continuing with the club.

Lamar Jackson

The Ravens’ main quarterback may not have been able to play in their wildcard playoff game, but he’s put in a solid performance for the team during the season. He’s been throwing well under pressure, despite facing lots of blitzes, the blitzes themselves serving more as a form of defense for opponents than an attack.

Jackson has completed his contract and is set to become a free agent for the first time in his career. The Ravens will be looking to cling on to him though and have made clear their desire for Jackson to sign the player to a new long-term deal with the club. Whether Jackson will continue with the club or not has been the subject that has dominated a lot of press conferences involving the Ravens.

Chuck Clark

Another player who has been contemplating his future at the club has been strong safety Chuck Clark, who faces an uncertain future with the Ravens, despite putting in a powerful performance for his side. He had a strong training camp and posted a career high 101 tackles in the 2022 season while playing every snap on defense. His knowledge of defense, toughness, work ethic, and leadership have all earned him the respect of his teammates and coaches.

Even though he still has a year left on his contract, his place on the Ravens’ roster doesn’t look set in stone. The Ravens undertook a major defensive shake-up at safety last season that saw the team sign Marcus Williams in free agency offseason and draft in Kyle Hamilton.

Hamilton has become a major part of the defense. Together, he and Williams have made a massive difference to the secondary, which is more versatile, faster and more capable of forcing turnovers. Clark might still be a part of the defensive plan though and has made it clear he would very much like to be. If the safety was to part company with the club, some might feel it was something of an injustice and that maybe it’s club’s loss rather than the player’s.

Greg Norman

It’s not only in terms of the line-up on the grid that there’s uncertainty. The departure of Greg Norman, who has been the club’s offensive coordinator since 2019, has left the Ravens not quite knowing who will be picking up the baton. Lamar Jackson will be involved in the search though.

Norman has crafted one of the most successful offenses in NFL history, with Jackson as the signal caller. One legacy he’s left behind is the Ravens’ rushing attack improvement. Perhaps one of the only setbacks might be how much of the offensive play he has built around Jackson. When Jackson suffered a knee injury in Week 13, the offense really struggled even more than when Rashod Bateman bowed out of the season due to a foot injury.

There are plenty who would like to step into Norman’s shoes. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback coach Doug Nussmeier has thrown his hat into the ring and interviewed for the role. The Ravens are also set to conduct a second interview with Seahawks quarterback coach Dave Canale.

That doesn’t mean Nussmeier and Canale are battling it between just the two of them. The Ravens have also shown an interest in Bills receivers coach Chad Hall and Georgia offensive coordinator Tonn Monken.

The Ravens face an uncertain future regarding their lineup and who will help them shape up their offense on the grid. Seeing any adjustments the team make and whether they’ll make a difference will all be part of the engagement when the 2023 season gets underway.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

