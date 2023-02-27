Homeowner Shoots at Annapolis Woman After She Rammed Several Parked Cars, Both Arrested

A 71-year-old Annapolis woman and 42-year-old Davidsonville man have been charged in a shooting incident after the woman crashed into several cars on private property.

On Saturday, February 25, 2023, at approximately 11:00 am, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of a shooting that just occurred in the 3300 block of Riva Road in Davidsonville.

Officers learned that a 71-year-old female from Annapolis intentionally drove onto the victim’s property and struck two parked vehicles.

The victim stated that he exited his residence with a rifle and fired several rounds at the suspect vehicle as it continued to crash into unoccupied vehicles on his property. The suspect vehicle and driver subsequently fled the area.

A short time later, officers received information that a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description was involved in a hit-and-run motor vehicle collision, where an injury was reported, in the area of Solomons Island Road and Colony Crossing.

Officers observed the suspect vehicle in the area of Solomons Island Road and Mitchells Chance Road in Edgewater, where they made a traffic stop and took the driver into custody without incident.

Upon inspection of the suspect vehicle, there appeared to be three impacts to the windshield from the rounds fired by the homeowner on Riva Road.

The officers recovered the AR-15 rifle at the original shooting scene. There were no physical injuries reported as a result of the shooting.

The resident (original victim) of the Riva Road address was arrested and charged accordingly. The driver of the suspect vehicle was arrested and charged accordingly.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

