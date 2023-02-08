February 8, 2023
Homestead Gardens Seeds
LATEST NEWS
Home Owners Expo Returning to Annapolis February 25-26
Events

Home Owners Expo Returning to Annapolis February 25-26

The Home Owners Expo is coming to the Byzantium Event Center in Annapolis from February 25 to 26, 2023, and will feature over 80 companies showcasing kitchens, baths, decking, countertops, sunrooms, exterior products, landscape design and hardscape, closet organization, design and build, whole house remodeling, and more. The event provides residents an opportunity to meet with some of the area’s top home improvement professionals to discuss their projects and ideas, shop and compare multiple companies, get new ideas and see new products, and participate in seminars to learn valuable information to help with their homes.  

Many companies offer the best pricing and special discounts at the show that are not available any other time of year, and there are many unique offers to save homeowners thousands of dollars, including low-to-no cost home energy audits, tax credits for special home improvements, and green home improvements. 

Prices for construction materials have been steadily falling and supply chain issues are easing. This is an ideal time to attend the event, discover great opportunities, and get started on projects delayed for the past few years.  

HGTV Host Matt Blashaw Sat. Feb 25

HGTV and DIY Network Veteran Matt Blashaw (Yard Crashers, Professional Grade! Money HuntersDeconstruction! and the upcoming new show Build It Forward), licensed contractor and landscaper, joins us to discuss all your home projects and challenges, including how to tie indoor and outdoor living spaces into a cohesive plan. Bring your questions and challenges! 

Additional free seminars throughout the weekend include Stuff You Need to Know, a complete review of how a house is built and things a homeowner needs to understand , Interior Design- Getting StartedSpring Tree Care, the Appraisal Roadshow antique appraising event, Accessory Dwelling Unit Basics.  The Master Gardeners of Anne Arundel County will be available all weekend for questions and answers for plant and tree issues. 

New this year is an expanded marketplace featuring home accessory vendors, artists, wine tastings, and spirit tasting, including Welcome HomeNorwexScentsyGrams JamsTupperwareMr. G Thumb, Cove Point Winery, Twin Valley Distilleries

Advance discount tickets are available online for $5.00 for adults and $4.00 for active and retired military. Tickets are available at the door for $6 for adults and $5.00 for active and retired military. Kids 12 and under are free.   

The Homeowners Expo is located at The Byzantium Event Center, 2747 Riva Road, Annapolis, MD 21401. Free onsite parking is available and the facility is handicapped accessible.  Food and beverages will be available during the event.

Seminar Schedule

Sat. Feb. 25

11 AM- Stuff You Need to Know– How your house is Built and Works, Ryan Schmidt, Broadneck Home Inspections 

12 noon- Matt Blashaw,  Merging Inside and Outside to Create Great Living Spaces

1:30 PM- Interior Design, Color Schemes, Themes and Rules
Lisa Tullai, Annapolis Interiors

3PM- Matt Blashaw, HGTV and DIY Host

4PM- Appraisal Roadshow with Todd Peenstra 

Sun. Feb. 26

12:30 PM   Meet the Arborist! Spring Tree and Shrub Care
Brenden Demotor, Quality Tree and Landscape

3:00 PM- Accessory Dwelling Unit Basics with Steve Leyden

For additional information, including a listing of vendors, contractors, seminars, tickets, and other home show event locations, visit www.TheHomeOwnersExpo.com.

TONIGHT: The Educational Divide: The Story of East Side High
