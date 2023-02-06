February 6, 2023
Annapolis, US 49 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Seeds
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Gordon Biersch Permanently Closes at Annapolis Town Center St. Mary’s Elementary Collects Pajamas for Casey Care’s Program Four Teens Arrested After Severna Park Knife Fight Camp Nabi Returning to Chesapeake Life Center This Summer Daily News Brief | February 6, 2023
Local News

Gordon Biersch Permanently Closes at Annapolis Town Center

Gordon Biersch, a dining staple at the Annapolis Town Center has closed permanently today.

One of the few remaining original restaurants in the Annapoilis Town Center has closed their doors for good effective Monday, February 6, 2023 leaving only two original restaurants at the Town Center – PF Chang’s and Ziki Japanese Steakhouse.

The dining scene at the Annapolis Town Center is still very robust with True Food Kitchen, Coopers Hawk, Tuscan Prime Steakhouse, Cava, PF Chang’s, Neo Pizza, and Ziki Japanese Steakhouse. Urbano Mexican Fare is scheduled to open sometime in 2023.

The closure was confirmed with Emily in the corporate sales department at SPB Hospitality, the parent company of Gordon Biersch. We asked about a possible re-branding of the restaurant (a rumor we had heard) to their Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, and she denied that and said the closure was permanent effective this morning at 9:00am. The telephone at the Annapolis location has been forwarded and the location has been removed from the website.

There are no other Gordon Biersch locations in Maryland. Currentl remaining locations are in California, Colorado, Kentucky, Louisiana, Nevada and South Carolina. There are smaller outposts in airport locations in San Fransisco, San Jose, Detroit, Atlanta, and Salt Lake City.

We have a call into their media relations office to see what procedures have been established to redeem or refund any unused gift cards.

This story may be updated.

Previous Article

St. Mary’s Elementary Collects Pajamas for Casey Care’s Program
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

Quit Kit 23

Quit Kit 23

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

AOR 2023-1

AOR 2023-1

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu