Gordon Biersch Permanently Closes at Annapolis Town Center

Gordon Biersch, a dining staple at the Annapolis Town Center has closed permanently today.

One of the few remaining original restaurants in the Annapoilis Town Center has closed their doors for good effective Monday, February 6, 2023 leaving only two original restaurants at the Town Center – PF Chang’s and Ziki Japanese Steakhouse.

The dining scene at the Annapolis Town Center is still very robust with True Food Kitchen, Coopers Hawk, Tuscan Prime Steakhouse, Cava, PF Chang’s, Neo Pizza, and Ziki Japanese Steakhouse. Urbano Mexican Fare is scheduled to open sometime in 2023.

The closure was confirmed with Emily in the corporate sales department at SPB Hospitality, the parent company of Gordon Biersch. We asked about a possible re-branding of the restaurant (a rumor we had heard) to their Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, and she denied that and said the closure was permanent effective this morning at 9:00am. The telephone at the Annapolis location has been forwarded and the location has been removed from the website.

There are no other Gordon Biersch locations in Maryland. Currentl remaining locations are in California, Colorado, Kentucky, Louisiana, Nevada and South Carolina. There are smaller outposts in airport locations in San Fransisco, San Jose, Detroit, Atlanta, and Salt Lake City.

We have a call into their media relations office to see what procedures have been established to redeem or refund any unused gift cards.

This story may be updated.

