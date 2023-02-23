Get ready… Annapolis Restaurant Week 2023 is coming!

Annapolis Restaurant Week started in Annapolis fifteen years ago to support local restaurants in the off-season. It is a fun way to support our local restaurants, save a few dollars, have a fantastic meal, get out of the house, and enjoy time with friends and family.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to treat yourself or your friends to delicious meals at reasonable prices. Reservations are recommended as this is a popular week to dine out or carry out!

This is one of the best times to eat out in Annapolis area restaurants. This year’s event starts on February 25th. The 9-day event runs through Sunday, March 5th, and will feature more than 40 of the Annapolis area’s best restaurants. Those participating in this annual event will offer special selections for a 2-course breakfast, a 2-course lunch, or a three-course dinner–or all of the above! Select locations will also offer additional bonus items and specials, including 1/2 price bottles of wine, discounted appetizers, or specialty drinks.

Final details are being hashed out, so stay tuned for more information!

The following have participated in Annapolis Restaurant Week in the past!

Annapolis Smokehouse & Tavern

Blackwall Hitch

Buddy’s Crabs & Ribs

Café Mezzanotte

Café Normandie

Caliente Grill

Carpaccio Tuscan Kitchen

Chart House

Federal House Bar & Grille

Galway Bay Irish Restaurant

Harry Browne’s Restaurant

Iron Rooster

Latitude 38 Waterfront Annapolis

Lemongrass

Lewnes’ Steakhouse

The Light House Bistro

Luna Blu Ristorante Italiano

Maggiano’s Little Italy

McGarvey’s Saloon and Oyster Bar

The Melting Pot

Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge

Middleton Tavern

Miss Shirley’s Café

O’Learys Seafood

Paul’s Homewood Café

Preserve

Rams Head Tavern

Reynolds Tavern

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Severn Inn

Smashing Grapes

Stan and Joe’s Saloon

Tsunami

This list is subject to change.

Annapolis Restaurant Week restaurants are currently posting their menus, additional specials, and reservations options online at www.annapolisrestaurantweek.com

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

