February 11, 2023
Local News

Frontier Airlines to Fly From BWI to San Juan Starting in May

Frontier Airlines announced that it would add new daily nonstop service between BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport and San Juan, Puerto Rico starting on May 4, 2023.

“Our passengers are benefiting from more travel opportunities as Frontier continues its growth in our market,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director/CEO of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. “We welcome the added low fare service and travel options as one more sign of BWI Marshall’s continued air service recovery.”

With the added service, Frontier will serve 9 markets from BWI Marshall. Frontier first began service at BWI Marshall in March 2019. 

Beyond the new Frontier service, a number of new or returning international and domestic routes have been added at BWI Marshall over the past year.

Three new airlines launched at BWI Marshall in 2022– PLAY, Icelandair, and Avelo Airlines. In addition, several airlines resumed service at BWI Marshall in recent months, including Condor, Air Canada, British Airways, and JetBlue Airways.

Copa Airlines announced that it would add service between BWI Marshall and Panama City, Panama on June 28, 2023. The Copa service will offer easy connections to across Latin America. 

Passenger traffic continues to rebound at BWI Marshall Airport. For the first 10 months of 2022, total passenger traffic reached 19 million, an increase of 24% over the same period in 2021. 

