LATEST NEWS
Friends of ASO to Celebrate Mardi Gras in March Tomorrow–Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game How To Help Your Teen Prep for a Career in Social Work Daily News Brief | February 21, 2023 Where to Buy Migraine Glasses and Why You Might Need Them
Friends of ASO to Celebrate Mardi Gras in March

The Friends of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra (FASO) are excited to announce a celebratory fundraiser for the ASO “Mardi Gras in March”, featuring food, spirits, dancing, and music by The Quintessence. The event will be held Saturday, March 18th, 2023 from 6 to 9 PM, at Live Arts Studio in the Westfield Annapolis Mall.

It’s been said that Mardi Gras isn’t a day-long affair; it’s a month-long celebration. Join FASO for an evening of scrumptious New Orleans cuisine. Sip a Sazerac while swaying to sweet melodies by Annapolis’ own jazz quintet, the Quintessence.  The evening ends with that classic Mardi Gras tradition, the crowning of the King.

Tickets for the public are $80 per person. Tickets for FASO members are $70 per person.

To purchase tickets, please visit: annapolissymphony.org

This event benefits the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra, one of the largest performing arts organizations in Anne Arundel County. The mission of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra is to inspire, educate and enrich lives near and far by creating extraordinary musical experiences with uncompromising artistic excellence. As the ASO celebrates 61 years in Annapolis, the organization is more intent than ever on bringing More Music, To More Places, For More People across the region.

Tomorrow–Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game
