Four Teens Arrested After Severna Park Knife Fight

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested four teenagers in relation to a knife fight in Severna Park on Sunday.

On Sunday, February 5, 2023, Anne Arundle County Police officers responded for a complaint of an unknown disturbance outside a residence in the 300 block of Riverdale Road in Severna Park.

The caller (victim) reported he was followed home by a male suspect who asked him if he wanted to fight. The suspect then left in his vehicle.

While the suspect was gone, the caller (victim) retrieved a kitchen knife from his house.

The suspect returned, accompanied by a second male suspect. The first suspect and caller (victim) got into a fighting stance in the caller’s driveway.

Several of the victim’s family members attempted to separate the combatants.

The suspect ultimately punched the caller (victim) twice in his face and then ran away.

The victim and his sister, both with knives, ran after the suspect, who became injured by the knife the caller (victim) was holding. The injury was non-life-threatening.

The suspect’s accomplice exited the vehicle holding a machete and ran toward the altercation, which caused the caller (victim) and his sister to back off.

The suspect and his accomplice got back into the vehicle and fled.

Officers located all of the individuals involved and charged the the suspect, an 18-year old Severna Park male, and his accomplice, a 19-year-old male from Hanover. Additionally the original caller, a 17-year old Severna Park Resident and his 19-year old sister were charged. All were charged with assault and reckless endangerment.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

