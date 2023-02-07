Five Annapolis Teens Lead Police on 17-Mile Chase After Traffic Stop

Five Annapolis teenagers were arrested on Monday after leading the Anne Arundel County Police on a chase that started in Severn and ended in Annapolis.

On February 6, 2023, at approximately 9:15pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a registration violation in the area of Meade Village Road and Meade Village Circle in Severn.

When the officer activated his emergency lights, the vehicle fled toward Reece Road.

The aviation unit was in the area from a previous call. It followed and observed the vehicle as it continued to elude officers and make its way to the Hampton Inn, 124 Womack Drive in Annapolis.

Aviation officers observed the suspects as they exited the vehicle and discarded a bag behind the area of 2551 Riva Road.

Officers detained the suspects as they were returning to their vehicle. Officers subsequently retrieved the bag that was discarded by the suspects and located three semi-automatic handguns, approximately two pounds of suspected marijuana, six suspected Adderall pills, and $1,841 in cash.

All five suspects, ranging in age from 15 to 19, were arrested and charged accordingly.

