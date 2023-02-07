February 7, 2023
Annapolis, US 45 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Seeds
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Man Robbed at Gunpoint After Car Stolen in Annapolis Five Annapolis Teens Lead Police on 17-Mile Chase After Traffic Stop February is Heart Health Month. Do You #DareToCARE? Annapolis To Add Two E-Buses to Fleet Crowdfunding Made Possible by Blockchain Technology Has Enormous Promise
Police-Fire

Five Annapolis Teens Lead Police on 17-Mile Chase After Traffic Stop

Five Annapolis teenagers were arrested on Monday after leading the Anne Arundel County Police on a chase that started in Severn and ended in Annapolis.

On February 6, 2023, at approximately 9:15pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a registration violation in the area of Meade Village Road and Meade Village Circle in Severn.

When the officer activated his emergency lights, the vehicle fled toward Reece Road.

The aviation unit was in the area from a previous call. It followed and observed the vehicle as it continued to elude officers and make its way to the Hampton Inn, 124 Womack Drive in Annapolis.

Aviation officers observed the suspects as they exited the vehicle and discarded a bag behind the area of 2551 Riva Road.

Officers detained the suspects as they were returning to their vehicle. Officers subsequently retrieved the bag that was discarded by the suspects and located three semi-automatic handguns, approximately two pounds of suspected marijuana, six suspected Adderall pills, and $1,841 in cash.

All five suspects, ranging in age from 15 to 19, were arrested and charged accordingly.  

Previous Article

February is Heart Health Month. Do You #DareToCARE?

 Next Article

Man Robbed at Gunpoint After Car Stolen in Annapolis
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

Quit Kit 23

Quit Kit 23

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

AOR 2023-1

AOR 2023-1

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu