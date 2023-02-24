FINAL WINTER LECTURE for 2023: Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park

The Annapolis Maritime Museum holds its annual Winter Lecture Series over eight consecutive Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. from mid-January through early March. You will be challenged to question and to learn by engaging speakers on diverse topics, including maritime history, local history, science, and maritime art.

The 2023 series will be held in person at the Museum Campus (723 Second Street, Annapolis, MD 21403). Registration fee of $10 per person at the door – first come, first served. No pre-registration is available, and space is limited. Free admission for First Mate members ($150) and above.

Want to attend this year’s series for free? Become a member today!

The 2023 Winter Lecture Series is presented by JP Morgan Private Bank and Homestead Gardens.

Complete Schedule:

MARCH 2 | 7 pm | Sea Turtles and Their Hunters in the Caribbean: Lessons on Sustainability from the Cayman Islands to the Chesapeake Bay A century ago, sea turtles were once an extraordinarily desirable commodity for food and decoration worldwide. In this lecture, participants will learn why the Caribbean turtle fishery ended and how efforts to save turtles reveal important lessons about sustainability for other waterscapes, including the Chesapeake Bay. Presenter: Dr. Sharika D. Crawford | Professor of History, U.S. Naval Academy

