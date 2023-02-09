February 9, 2023
Annapolis, US 60 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Seeds
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Favorite Act of 2022? Rammie Awards Voting is Open! Time To Get In Shape for the 17th Annual SOUPer Bowl WTMD and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack For All on February 11th Children’s Theatre of Annapolis Has an Amazing Season Countdown to The SOUP-er Bowl for the Light House!
Life In The Area

Favorite Act of 2022? Rammie Awards Voting is Open!

Rams Head has announced the 10th Annual Rammie Awards, an online accolade recognizing the outstanding performances of 2022 in 16 categories!

2022 was a wild year for live music. They finally got back to hosting live music nearly every night, with more than 350 performances shows last year, and they launched the Inaugural Annapolis Songwriters Festival!

There’s nothing better than going to a show, singing along, and creating core memories with friends, family, and the performer. And because of the fans, Rams Head can continue to bring in stellar acts to our little corner of the world.

But now it is time for you to speak up and let your voice be heard and vote for your favorite shows of 2022.

Voting ends Monday, February 13th. Category winners will be announced on Wednesday, February 15th.

Enter your email upon completion for a chance to win a pair of tickets to a Rams Head On Stage show of your choice*.
(*subject to availability)

Previous Article

Time To Get In Shape for the 17th Annual SOUPer Bowl
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

Quit Kit 23

Quit Kit 23

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

AOR 2023-1

AOR 2023-1

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

AFSB 15-30 Rates

AFSB 15-30 Rates

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu