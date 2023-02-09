Favorite Act of 2022? Rammie Awards Voting is Open!

Rams Head has announced the 10th Annual Rammie Awards, an online accolade recognizing the outstanding performances of 2022 in 16 categories!

2022 was a wild year for live music. They finally got back to hosting live music nearly every night, with more than 350 performances shows last year, and they launched the Inaugural Annapolis Songwriters Festival!

There’s nothing better than going to a show, singing along, and creating core memories with friends, family, and the performer. And because of the fans, Rams Head can continue to bring in stellar acts to our little corner of the world.

But now it is time for you to speak up and let your voice be heard and vote for your favorite shows of 2022.

Voting ends Monday, February 13th. Category winners will be announced on Wednesday, February 15th.

Enter your email upon completion for a chance to win a pair of tickets to a Rams Head On Stage show of your choice*.

(*subject to availability)

