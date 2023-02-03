FanDuel Promo Code: $3,000 for Super Bowl 57 & “Kick of Destiny”

Super Bowl 57 is almost here! In celebration of the biggest US sports betting event of the year, sports bettors can sign up to bet with a FanDuel promo code and enter the FanDuel “Kick of Destiny” contest.

FanDuel Super Bowl promotions are some of the best available to US bettors in 2023. The sportsbook is offering boosted Super Bowl odds as well as the exciting “Kick of Destiny” contest featuring Rob Gronkowski. We’ve got all the details you need to know, but first, here’s how to use the click-to-claim FanDuel Sportsbook promo code.

Click to Claim the FanDuel Promo Code Offer: $3,000 No Sweat First Bet

How to Claim FanDuel’s $3,000 No Sweat First Bet with the FanDuel Promo Code

FanDuel Sportsbook has a new promo offer just in time for the Super Bowl. The FanDuel Super Bowl promotion gives new users its famous “No Sweat First Bet” — up to $3,000 in bonus bets if you lose your first bet.

To claim the Super Bowl FanDuel bonus, click our exclusive FanDuel promo code link to register. We’ve also got step-by-step registration instructions below. Once you’ve signed up, bet up to $3,000 for your first wager. If you lose the bet, FanDuel will reimburse you with bet credits for the amount of your initial bet — up to a maximum value of $3,000.

You can use the bonus bets to make your next wagers on the sportsbook. Only your first wager qualifies for this promotion.

FanDuel’s No Sweat First Bet is the highest payout of bonus bets by any sportsbook in the US right now.

Enter FanDuel’s “Kick of Destiny” Contest

While most bets are on the actual gameplay, one of the most entertaining events of the night is scheduled during halftime. (No, we’re not talking about Rihanna’s performance, although that might be the actual highlight of the night, obviously!)

Rob Gronkowski is preparing to attempt the “Kick of Destiny” during a live FanDuel commercial. We don’t have to tell football fans that Gronk isn’t exactly a kicker.

The former superstar tight end turned NFL analyst has been building up his attempted kick — even training with NFL kicking legend Adam Vinatieri.

So here’s how the Kick of Destiny works: FanDuel offers any customer who bets on the Super Bowl a chance to opt into the “Kick of Destiny”. During halftime, Gronk will attempt to kick a field goal on live TV. If he makes it, FanDuel bettors who opted in can win a share of $10 million in bonus bets.

How to Create a FanDuel Sportsbook Account

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook website.

The FanDuel Sportsbook promo code will automatically apply via the link.

Click “Join Now” and then select your state from the drop-down menu to get started.

Next, you’ll be guided through the registration process. You’ll need to enter your name, address, email, social security number, etc. FanDuel does not share these details, but they need it to verify you can legally bet.

Once you’ve set up your account, it’s time to connect a payment method so you can make your first deposit — and, hopefully, withdrawals.

We recommend downloading the FanDuel Sportsbook app on your mobile device so you can easily bet from your phone. All you have to do is use your account credentials to log in.

Choose your first Super Bowl bet and place a wager. If you lose your first bet, FanDuel will issue you the same amount in bonus bets to wager on the sportsbook.

Be sure to opt into the “Kick of Destiny” pot if you want a chance to receive even more bonus bets.

Betting Odds for Super Bowl 57

The Super Bowl odds are nearly even, with a point spread about as close as they come. The Eagles are the betting favorites, and Chiefs fans are eagerly awaiting news of Mahomes’ recovery progress from his high ankle sprain. Despite the injury, oddsmakers still clearly expect a close matchup.

Here are the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Point Spread: Eagles -1.5

Eagles -1.5 Moneyline: Eagles -118/Chiefs +100

Eagles -118/Chiefs +100 Total: 50.5 points

For those who want to make bets on several markets — or just like to go beyond the major game lines — here are some game props, player props, and popular parlays you can start wagering on now.

Travis Kelce to get 25+ receiving yards in each half (-130)

Patrick Mahomes to get the most passing yards of the game (-265)

Miles Sanders to get the most rushing yards of the game (+155)

Jalen Hurts to throw two or more touchdowns (-114)

Eagles to win by two or more points and the game to go over 49.5 points (+230)

To see dozens more markets and wagers, visit FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Super Bowl is on Sunday, February 12, at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX, Fox Sports, and NFL+ subscription. Kickoff will start a little after the beginning of the broadcast.

Get a $3,000 No Sweat First Bet when you join FanDuel today

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

