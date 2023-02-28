February 28, 2023
EXCLUSIVE: Who’s Headlining the CBF’s Bands in the Sand in 2023?

Bands in the Sand is THE party of the year, and the beach will be rocking and rolling again on June 10th. As they have since its inception, Annapolis Subaru returns as the Title Sponsor.

A sell-out crowd gathers on the beach each summer, parks their chairs, kicks off their shoes, and supports the Chesapeake Bay Foundation at Bands in the Sand. With live music, local cuisine, and cold drinks, this fundraiser is the best summer party and supports CBF’s educational programming to, yes–Save The Bay!.

Since 2006, this event has raised more than $4 million, and this year is expected to bring that total to more than $5 million.

Today, we sit down with Billy Sadtler, the General Manager of Annapolis Subaru, Jessica Rubino (Events and Promotions Manager), and Jocelyn Tuttle (Maryland Student Leadership Coordinator) at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) to talk about the event. From when it is to when you can get your tickets, and yes, who will be headlining this year!

Tickets will be available to purchase at 9:00 am:

As to the entertainment, of course, Misspent Youth will take the stage as always. They will be joined by Jah Works this year, and the headliner…  The Last Revel!

Wanna hear more?  Have a listen:

Mark your calendars and prepare to celebrate the Chesapeake Bay on June 10, 2023! We hope to see you on the beach this summer, singing, dancing, and saving the Bay!

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

