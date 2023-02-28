EXCLUSIVE: Who’s Headlining the CBF’s Bands in the Sand in 2023?

Bands in the Sand is THE party of the year, and the beach will be rocking and rolling again on June 10th. As they have since its inception, Annapolis Subaru returns as the Title Sponsor.

A sell-out crowd gathers on the beach each summer, parks their chairs, kicks off their shoes, and supports the Chesapeake Bay Foundation at Bands in the Sand. With live music, local cuisine, and cold drinks, this fundraiser is the best summer party and supports CBF’s educational programming to, yes–Save The Bay!.

Since 2006, this event has raised more than $4 million, and this year is expected to bring that total to more than $5 million.

Today, we sit down with Billy Sadtler, the General Manager of Annapolis Subaru, Jessica Rubino (Events and Promotions Manager), and Jocelyn Tuttle (Maryland Student Leadership Coordinator) at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) to talk about the event. From when it is to when you can get your tickets, and yes, who will be headlining this year!

Tickets will be available to purchase at 9:00 am:

As to the entertainment, of course, Misspent Youth will take the stage as always. They will be joined by Jah Works this year, and the headliner… The Last Revel!

Wanna hear more? Have a listen:

Mark your calendars and prepare to celebrate the Chesapeake Bay on June 10, 2023! We hope to see you on the beach this summer, singing, dancing, and saving the Bay!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

