Enjoy The Best Land-Based Casinos In Maryland 

Regarding casino gaming, Maryland might not be the first state that comes to mind for many people, but it has some of the best land-based casinos in the country. From luxury resorts to smaller gaming destinations, there is something for everyone in Maryland’s casino scene.

This state is home to a thriving casino scene, and if you’re looking for an exciting night out on the town, there are plenty of excellent land-based casinos to choose from, ranging from small local establishments to large resorts. In this post, we will take a closer look at some of the best land-based casinos in Maryland and what they offer visitors and locals alike.

What are Land-Based Casinos In Maryland?

A land-based casino in Maryland is a physical casino facility located on land, as opposed to an online casino operating solely on the internet. These casinos offer a variety of gambling activities, including slot machines, table games, and poker, as well as other amenities such as restaurants, hotels, and spas.

Visitors can enjoy a wide range of gaming options and other entertainment while experiencing a physical casino’s unique atmosphere and excitement. Maryland has several land-based casinos, making it a great destination for casino enthusiasts. What are they?

The Best Maryland Casinos

Live! Casino & Hotel

The Live! Casino & Hotel is one of the most popular land-based casinos in the state. Located just outside of Washington DC, in Hanover, Maryland, this casino offers a luxurious gaming experience with more than 4,300 slot machines and more than 200 table games including blackjack, roulette, baccarat, craps, and poker.

They also feature an extensive selection of restaurants and bars, plus a luxurious 4 diamond hotel with first-class amenities. The hotel has over 500 rooms and suites, and the restaurants offer a range of dining options, from casual to fine dining.

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore is making a big impact on Maryland’s gambling scene. Located in downtown Baltimore, Horseshoe Casino Baltimore features 2,000 slots, over 100 table games and an open-air rooftop pool.

The Casino is owned by Caesars Entertainment Corp., which also owns Caesars sportsbook NJ and Caesars sportsbook MD. So, if you liked this casino, you might like these sportsbooks.

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore also offers plenty of entertainment options — from live music performances to comedy nights — as well as a high-tech bowling alley and a poker room that hosts tournaments every weeknight.

Hollywood Casino Perryville

The Hollywood Casino Perryville is one of the most popular casinos in Maryland. This casino will keep you on your toes by boasting over 1,000 slot machines and more than 20 table games.

In addition to its impressive selection of gaming options, it offers live entertainment and numerous dining options. This casino also boasts several restaurants with delicious food offerings that satisfy any appetite.

MGM National Harbor Resort & Casino

The MGM National Harbor Resort & Casino is a luxury and popular resort, casino, and entertainment complex in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on the south shore of the Potomac River. It is a property of MGM Resorts International, so you can also try their sportsbooks — BetMGM Sportsbook Maryland or BetMGM Sportsbook Pennsylvania. They are absolutely as worthy of attention as land-based casinos.

MGM National Harbor opened in 2016 as the largest resort in Maryland with 2,500 slot machines and approximately 150 table games including poker tables for high-limit play and baccarat.

The casino resort includes multiple restaurants such as The Buffet at National Harbor; The Grand Lobby Bar & Lounge; The Shops at National Harbor; and multiple entertainment venues including an 850-seat concert hall named MGM National Harbor Theater.

Ocean Downs Casino

Ocean Downs Casino, located in Ocean Pines Resort and Casino, is a racino offering live harness racing, a poker room and slot machines. The property also features two restaurants.

It was built in 1995. It is owned by the Maryland Jockey Club, which also owns Laurel Park Racecourse and Pimlico Race Course. Live harness racing takes place every Friday through Sunday from October through May. Ocean Downs Casino offers table games such as blackjack, craps, roulette, and Caribbean stud poker, as well as slot machines.

Conclusion

One thing to note is that all casinos in Maryland must adhere to strict regulations, ensuring that players have a fair and safe gaming experience. The casinos also offer various incentives to players, such as loyalty programs, free play, and bonuses, which can help maximize the gaming experience.

In a nutshell, Maryland may not be known as an international gambling hub, but it does have some great land-based casinos located throughout the state that offer plenty of exciting gaming action. Whether you’re looking to take part in a high-stakes poker game or table games, want to spin some slots, or want to relax at one of the many bars and restaurants — you’ll find something enjoyable at any one of these fantastic establishments.

