DraftKings Promo Code for Super Bowl 57: Get $1,250 in Bonuses

Super Bowl 57 is just around the corner and it’s time to start lining up your online sportsbook promos for the biggest sports betting event of the year.

New DraftKings users can take advantage of two bonuses worth up to $1,250 by signing up with an exclusive click-to-claim DraftKings promo code.

Below, you will find everything you need to know about the DraftKings Super Bowl promo offers and how to claim them.

Click here to get up to $1,250 in bonuses for Super Bowl 57 at DraftKings

How to Use the DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code for Super Bowl 57

We’ve made claiming both DraftKings promotions as easy as possible with no promo code required. Simply sign up using our DraftKings promo code link and follow the steps below to get started.

Visit the DraftKings Sportsbook website. Click “Sign Me Up”. Create a username and password. Provide the required identity-verifying information. Deposit at least $5. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

By using our link and making the initial deposit of $5 or more, new users will receive a $50 bonus bet and a 20% deposit match bonus worth up to $1,000. It’s worth noting the deposit match does have a playthrough requirement in order for you to withdraw the bonus funds. For every $25 wagered, you will unlock $1 in bonus money. New users will have 90 days to do this and there is also a bonus tracker on the DraftKings Sportsbook app so you know the status of your playthrough requirement.

Additionally, all new users who place their first real-money wager of $5 or more on any market will instantly receive $200 in bonus bets. The $200 will be broken down into eight $25 credits that will expire after seven days if not used, so pay attention to when you place your first wager.

When is Super Bowl 57 and Where is it Being Played?

Super Bowl 57, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The big game is being played on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Super Bowl 57 will mark the first time the game is being played in a state with legalized sports betting and those making the trip for the game will find an on-site BetMGM retail sportsbook.

DraftKings will eventually have its own retail sportsbook in Arizona at TPC Scottsdale, but it’s not expected to open until later this year.

DraftKings Super Bowl 57 Odds

The odds here from DraftKings Sportsbook are as of February 4, which means there is plenty of time to see the lines and odds shift as we get closer to kickoff.

Point Spread: Philadelphia -1.5

Moneylines: PHI (-110) | KC (-110)

Point Total: 50.5

When Super Bowl 57 odds were initially released by DraftKings Sportsbook, the point spread was actually in Kansas City’s favor at -1 with other sportsbooks as high as Chiefs -2.5.

This swung almost instantly in Philadelphia’s direction with tons of action coming in on the Eagles, causing the spread to settle where it is now.

The point total has also seen some movement, opening as low as 48. Most sportsbooks, however, offered a point total between 49 and 50, which was initially bet down before rebounding.

DraftKings Super Bowl Player Props

One of the best things about Super Bowl betting is the wide array of prop bets available and DraftKings stands out above the competition. While you can find prop bets for everything from the result of the coin toss to what color Gatorade will be dumped on the winning head coach, I personally focus on player props for the most part.

Here are two of my favorite player prop bets for the Big Game.

Isiah Pacheco Over 49.5 rushing yards

Philadelphia’s weakness defensively is against the run. The Eagles lead the league in pass DVOA but are 21st against the run. During the regular season, Philadelphia allowed 4.6 yards per carry which ranked ninth-most. The defense has also allowed this total to be cleared 14 times, including both playoff games (Saquon Barkley for 61 yards and Christian McCaffrey for 84). Add in how thin the Chiefs are at wide receiver and we should see plenty of opportunity for Pacheco in this game.

Since Week 10 when Pacheco became more involved in the offense, he has cleared this line in 9 of 11 games. He also surpassed 50% of the offensive snaps in the AFC Championship game for the first time since Week 12, and had 16 opportunities to Jerick McKinnon’s eight.

Miles Sanders Over 57.5 rushing yards

Sticking with the ground game, I like Sanders to hit the Over on his rushing prop as well. The Eagles have had one of the best rushing attacks all year and Miles Sanders has been a big part of that. Including the playoffs, Sanders has gone over this total 12 times. In a game that is projected to be tightly contested, we should see Sanders’ involvement tick back up compared to where it’s been in two blowout playoff games so far.

The Chiefs’ run defense is by no means a shutdown group. During the regular season, they ranked 21st in adjusted line yards, 22nd in stuff rank, and 24th in second-level yards.

Unlock up to $1,250 in bonuses for Super Bowl 57 at DraftKings

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

