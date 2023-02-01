Daily News Brief | February 1, 2023

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

A barrage of bullets rained down on an Annapolis apartment complex. The Annapolis Bed Bath & Beyond at the Annapolis Town Center will be permanently closed soon. There is a lot of great stuff happening for Black History Month. Don't forget that Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfetones are coming to Killarney House in a few weeks! And apparently, Marylanders are pretty obsessed with luxury goods!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, February 1st, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

There’s something very satisfying to me when we start a new month. Turn the page on the calendar and it is so clean and fresh–like we get a dozen fresh starts every year. OK enough of me waxing poetic, we have some news. So, let’s get into it, shall we?

Just after midnight yesterday a barrage of gunfire erupted in the Bay Ridge Gardens Apartments. Barrage is not an exaggeration as there were at least 20 shots fired. According to the police, there were no injuries and several buildings and cars were damaged.

Some unsurprising retail news for anyone that has been in the local Bed Bath & Beyond store in the past year. They’re closing. The parent company made it official that Annapolis, Ocean City, and Westminster would join Bel Air as an underperforming stores to shut down. All tolled, they have announced the closure of 205 stores nationwide as they try to stave off bankruptcy. No closure date has been announced, but this will give the Annapolis Town Center another spot to fill–a big one at that!

Today starts Black History Month and you really need to look at EyeOnAnnapolis.net for our stories on what Maryland Hall, the Anne Arundel County Public Libraries, and now the Banneker-Douglass museum are doing to commemorate it. There are events in the region ALL month long. You can also go to marylandhall.org , aacpl.net , or bdmuseum.maryland.gov for the full listings.

A little music news–and not trying to steal Bridgett’s thunder … ah hell, yes I am. But Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfe Tones will be putting on one show at Killarney House in Davidsonville on February 15th. There were two, but the 16th sold out. If you love authentic Irish music, this is the show for you on February 15th. Tickets can, and should be, had at killarneyhousepub.com

Here’s the weird press release of the day. Apparently, Marylanders are the eighth most luxury-obsessed people in the country. Now if it was talking state flags, we’d take the top spot. But apparently, we have been doing an awful lot of Googling for luxury goods. DC was number 1 followed by New York followed by Florida, Jersey, Connecticut, Georgia, Virginia, California, Maryland, and Massachusetts.

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news! Pod news..up this weekend for the Local Business Spotlight Toni and Tim the Geeks on God. Next weekend–not sure yet…gotta pick one

