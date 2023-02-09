Daily News Brief | February 9, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, WTMD, and Alpha Engineering.

Today…

Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the second murder of the year. Two local businesspeople are headed to Leadership Maryland. St. John’s College says that the Annapolis Cup will be invite only and no public tickets will be sold. WRNR is wrapping up it’s final two days in Annapolis. There’s a Super Bowl and a SOUPer Bowl coming up. A quick contest for tickets to the WTMD show this Saturday with Jimmie’s Chicken Shack at Maryland Hall. Pod news and more!

It’s Thursday and that means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minute!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2023, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning; it is Thursday, February 9th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

I know I say this a lot, but I am excited for one of the best podcasts I have ever done. Spent about an hour with Dr. Lindsay, the big cheese at AACC and it is a great one so stay tuned. And once again, where the hell is winter? OK, we do have some news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Police were called to the 3500 block of Russet Green East in the Laurel section of the county yesterday morning for a shooting. Witnesses told police that a man had been shot and the shooter, only described as an adult Black male, fled in a dark-colored sedan. Unfortunately, the victim died at the scene. Police did find out that there was a connection between the victim and the suspect, so they feel it is targeted. While they did not say it, that leads me to believe they know who the suspect is or that they may be in custody already. The name of the victim has not been released pending notification to family. This is the second homicide in the County this year.

Congrats to Chris Barber from Cheaper than a Geek and Cailey Locklair from the Maryland Retailers Association. Both have been selected to participate in Leadership Maryland. I have mentioned Leadership Anne Arundel before, and this is essentially that but on a statewide level! Chris is a graduate of Leadership Anne Arundel and currently is president of the Board. Cailey you will remember was a republican candidate for County Council in District 7. Congrats to both!

[sound clip]

Well that’s what St John’s College said to the public about croquet! We were getting excited about the return of this great spring tradition, and it seems that the college is not looking to invite the public. In a statement they said tickets would be available to Naval Academy and St. John’s students, St. John’s alumni, and select members of the Annapolis community by invitation only. Tickets will not be available to the general public. And to that I say

[sound clip]

And more boo news. We knew the day was coming but the final minute for WRNR will be 11:59 pm on Friday, February 10th…or maybe the 11th. There was some confusion with it happening at midnight, but it is the end of an era. And if you tune in to tomorrow’s final morning show—you may hear a familiar voice, and there may be some antics…and you probably might want to keep an eye on the @eyeonannapolis twitter feed that morning too!

Sunday, February 12th is the SuperBowl in Glendale Arizona …Go Eagles! But we have a SoupER Bowl right here in Annapolis. For the 17th year, Heritage Baptist Church will host a free soup er bowl with delicious soup creations from Dallas Cowboy fan and Chef Zachary Pope. They do request donations, but they are not required, and 100% of any collected money will go to support the Light House. The gig is from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm, so there is still plenty of time to get wings and get home for the real deal–and Heritage is located at 1740 Forest Drive in Annapolis–kinda catty corner and across Forest Drive from the Safeway!

OK, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, Peter Nesbett the new Director at the re-imagined Mitchell Art Museum at St. John’s.

And here’s a quick contest. I have a family four pack to see Jimmies Chicken Shack on Saturday morning at Maryland Hall courtesy of WTMD. Want them? Get in touch an ask, and I will select a winner by noon today! The doors open at 10 am and the music starts at 10:15 am. This will be a great family show!

And that IS a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, WTMD, and Alpha Engineering!

OK, so now you need to hang tight because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecast weather report you will find, and of course, Trevor is here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minute. All that coming up in just a bit.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

