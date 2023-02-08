Daily News Brief | February 8, 2023

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

A man had his car stolen and when he tried to get it back, he was robbed at gunpoint. Five Annapolis teens led police on a 17-mile chase after a traffic stop. The City of Annapolis has ordered two electric transit buses that will be here in the spring or summer of 2024. Anne Arundel County extended outdoor dining until January of 2024–this is NOT the City of Annapolis. And two more store closures at the Annapolis Town Center–About Faces Salon and from Annapolis Patch, Loyal Companion. Of course, we also have some pod news for you too!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, February 8th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

I over scheduled myself this week…big time. But the pod I recorded yesterday with Peter Nesbett, the new Director at the Mitchell Art Museum at St. Johns was awesome! I am pushing that up to this Saturday! So, let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

On Monday evening, a man was shopping at a store in the Eastport Shopping Center and left his car unlocked and running. Not a tremendous surprise that it was stolen. Some witnesses pointed to the direction the car went and when he found the car, a suspect emerged, pointed a handgun at him and robbed him of his wallet and cell phone before taking off in his car. The Annapolis Police say there were no injuries, but neither the suspect or vehicle was found. This is a good time to point out that you should never leave your car running, and you should always lock it up.

Five teens from Annapolis led the Anne Arundel County Police on a 17 mile chase on Monday evening. Police tried to stop a car for a registration violation in Meade Village in Severn. The car refused to stop took off. The police chopper was in the area and they tracked the car as it drove to Womack Drive in Annapolis. The teens tossed a bag out prior to bailing from the car. Police eventually got all five and the bag which contained three semi-automatic handguns, approximately two pounds of marijuana, six Adderall pills and nearly $2000 in cash. All five, aged 15 to 19, were arrested and charged accordingly.

Last week we told you about Annapolis getting the Federal bucks for the electric ferry. Now the City has ordered two electric mass transit buses. They will be here sometime in the spring or early summer of 2024. BYD is the manufacturer and they are a Chinese car manufacturer with a plant in Lancaster, California where the buses will be made. The City could not provide a contract amount, but based on prices in other cities, they look to be in the $400 to $500,000 range per vehicle. They estimate that there is a $190,000 savings in energy costs over 8 years. Another step in the City’s move to an all-electric fleet.

While Annapolis is bickering back and forth, the County has extended outdoor dining in the County until January 2, 2024. So, if you are a fan of outdoor dining as I am–good news!

Yesterday we told you about Gordon Biersch closing at the Annapolis Town Center. We can also add About Faces Salon as well. I am not sure when that will happen. But, Jacob Baumgart from the Annapolis Patch reported that the Loyal Companion store in the Town Center will also be closing. This is in their little extension near Mission BBQ. According to Patch, they filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will be closing all 14 Maryland locations by the end of the month and liquidation sales are happening now.

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news! Pod news..up this weekend for the Local Business Spotlight as I mentioned earlier, Peter Nesbett from the Mitchell Art Museum at St. Johns. And next weekend I am 99% sure it will be Patti Slaughter and her wonderful non-profit–The Bernie House!

